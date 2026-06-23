KE announces load-shedding exemptions during Ashura; extends bill payment due dates

A view of the K-Electric head office in Karachi. — K-Electric website/File

K-Electric (KE) announced on Tuesday that it will exempt selected areas across its network from load shedding during Ashura to facilitate religious activities and ensure public convenience.

Across Karachi, 371 feeders have been identified as high priority in areas where Ashura processions, majalis, and associated religious gatherings will take place, the sole power utility in the metropolis said in a press release.

These include 244 medium and high loss feeders that would otherwise have scheduled loadshedding but will now remain exempt from the evening of 8th Muharram until the morning of 11th Muharram.

The power utility has undertaken extensive coordination with relevant stakeholders and authorities to ensure seamless power supply across identified priority areas based on the procession routes and congregation points during the Ashura period.

"KE's operational teams will remain on alert, with additional technical resources deployed to respond promptly to any network faults or emergencies," the statement added.

As an additional customer facilitation measure during the Ashura holidays, KE has also extended the payment due dates for electricity bills falling during the holiday period.

Bills carrying due dates of 25th and 26th June 2026 can now be paid by 29th June 2026, without any late payment surcharge.

All scheduled banks and authorised payment collection centres have been informed to accept bill payments within the revised timeline.

In case of further support regarding bill payment, customers may contact KE's 24/7 helpline, 118 and KE’s digital platforms for assistance.

As citizens observe Ashura, KE encourages the public to exercise caution around electricity infrastructure, particularly overhead power lines, and maintain a safe distance from electrical installations to help ensure a safe and peaceful observance.