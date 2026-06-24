Pakistan to continue efforts for regional stability, Naqvi tells Iranian counterpart

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets Iranian counterpart Dr Eskandar Momeni in Islamabad, June 24, 2026. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News

Iranian minister praises Pakistan's sincere role in US-Iran talks.

Iranian minister says will visit Pakistan soon for bilateral cooperation.

Both sides express satisfaction over reduction of regional tensions.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met his Iranian counterpart, Dr Eskandar Momeni, on Wednesday, and vowed that Pakistan would continue its efforts for lasting peace in the Middle East.

According to a statement issued by the interior ministry, the two sides held detailed discussions on Pakistan-Iran relations and the latest regional situation following the peace agreement.

Naqvi congratulated Momeni on the joint declaration signed at Burgenstock, Switzerland, saying the agreement would not have been possible without the sincere efforts of the Iranian government and its negotiating team.

"Pakistan has always been a proponent of peace and stability across the world," he said, adding: "I am hopeful that the peace agreement will have far-reaching positive consequences for the entire region."

Momeni expressed gratitude for the warm welcome extended to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his delegation during their visit to Pakistan.

Momeni was part of a delegation led by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, which visited Pakistan a day earlier after the US and Iran signed a ‘Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding’ (MoU) to end the Middle East conflict.

He also praised Pakistan's sincere role in the Iran-US negotiations and commended the Pakistani nation for its full support throughout the process.

Both ministers expressed satisfaction over the reduction of tensions in the region and agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors, including security, counter-terrorism, cyber security and immigration.

Momeni announced that he would soon undertake a detailed visit to Pakistan aimed at further strengthening cooperation between the interior ministries of both countries.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, Secretary Interior, Additional Secretary Interior, Director General FIA, Commandant National Police Academy and Director General NCCIA.