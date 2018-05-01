Terrorist wanted for target killings, attacks in Quetta arrested: DIG CTD

DIG CTD Aitzaz Goraya and Sector Commander Frontier Corps Brigadier Tasawwar pictured during a joint press conference in Quetta here on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Photo: Geo News

QUETTA: Commander of a banned terrorist outfit was arrested by security forces in Quetta, announced DIG CTD Aitzaz Goraya on Tuesday.

Addressing a joint press conference with Sector Commander Frontier Corps Brigadier Tasawwar, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Goraya said Muhammad Raheem was arrested in Saryab.



Arrested terrorist Muhammad Raheem, who was on the Counter Terrorism Department's Red Book, confessed to involvement in numerous attacks. Photo: Geo News

The arrested terrorist, who was on CTD's Red Book, confessed to involvement in numerous attacks including those on Women University and the inspector general of police.

Raheem was also involved in target killings in Quetta from 2012 till 2014.



A bounty of two million rupees had been placed on Raheem.

Majlis-i-Wahdat-i-Muslimeen’s (MWM) protest against unabated killings of members of Hazara community continued for the second consecutive day today.

The protest camp was set up outside the Balochistan Assembly, while provincial minister Syed Agha Raza led the protest.

Along with the sit-in outside the assembly, a hunger strike was also being staged by Hazara community women outside the Quetta Press Club. Social activist Advocate Jalila Haider was leading the strike.

The protesters demand an immediate end to the targetting of Hazara community members and arrest of culprits involved in this heinous acts.

On Monday night, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal had visited the protest camp and held talks with Raza. The protesters refused to end their protest until Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited them.

Iqbal had expressed solidarity with the protesters over the killing of two Hazara men by terrorists. “In last five years, the situation has much improved with killings dropping from 215 in 2014 to 8. Our efforts will continue to bring it to zero,” he wrote on social media.