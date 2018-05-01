Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday May 01 2018
By
Qaseem Saeed

MQM factions to hold joint press conference tomorrow, says Sattar

By
Qaseem Saeed

Tuesday May 01, 2018

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (PIB faction) leader Dr Farooq Sattar. Photo: File 

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (PIB faction) leader Dr Farooq Sattar said on Tuesday that both the rival factions of the party will hold a press conference at Tunki ground tomorrow.

Speaking to the press, Sattar announced that the party will hold a joint-rally at the ground and all of its members would contest elections on the party symbol of Kite.

"I don’t want to go in the rally as a guest actor, in the rally we should announce that we are united," he said. "I leave it to Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui to decide the date of the rally."

Dr Sattar sarcastically expressed his gratitude to the Pakistan Peoples' Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as because of him the party would be able to hold a joint-rally.

Don't want another MQM-founder in shape of Imran, says Bilawal

'PTI wants to do politics of hatred in Karachi'

Taking a jibe at the PPP, he said that it’s not a rally when you have to bring people from Larkana.

The development is in reaction to the public gathering by the PPP at the stronghold of the MQM-Pakistan in the metropolis on Monday.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the rally came down hard on MQM by saying that his party will free Karachi from 'Mustaqil Qaumi Musibat', adding that Karachi's mandate was always hijacked by use of force.

"PPP is not the party of target killers or sector commanders. We didn't run the city's affairs on directions received from London," he said, adding that if the founder of MQM was considered wrong for his political stance, so should his associates.

"We were against the politics of MQM-founder from day one. How could those who couldn't be loyal to their leaders be loyal to you? They may have parted ways with him but they are still pursuing his political stance."

The PPP chairman appealed to the people of Karachi to vote for him. He claimed that his party had continued to work for the city's development even after its mandate was 'stolen'.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Khawaja Asif expected to challenge disqualification verdict in SC today

Khawaja Asif expected to challenge disqualification verdict in SC today

 Updated 30 minutes ago
Karachi couple killed in alleged robbery may have been shot over personal enmity: police

Karachi couple killed in alleged robbery may have been shot over personal enmity: police

 Updated 2 hours ago
MQM-P Bahadurabad's Amir Khan says unaware of Sattar's invitation, rally

MQM-P Bahadurabad's Amir Khan says unaware of Sattar's invitation, rally

 Updated 4 hours ago
Security guard in Karachi wounded after accidentally shooting himself

Security guard in Karachi wounded after accidentally shooting himself

 Updated 5 hours ago
Shahid Afridi thanks Hillary Clinton for support, wishes for his welfare organisation

Shahid Afridi thanks Hillary Clinton for support, wishes for his welfare organisation

 Updated an hour ago
Nawaz giving traditional narrative of 'conspiracy' against him, says Fawad

Nawaz giving traditional narrative of 'conspiracy' against him, says Fawad

 Updated 10 hours ago
Travel restrictions on Pakistani diplomats in US delayed: Pakistan Embassy

Travel restrictions on Pakistani diplomats in US delayed: Pakistan Embassy

 Updated 11 hours ago
Hazara leaders say sit-ins to disperse, pledge support after COAS visits Quetta

Hazara leaders say sit-ins to disperse, pledge support after COAS visits Quetta

 Updated 2 hours ago
Pakistan, Russia mark 70 years of diplomatic relations

Pakistan, Russia mark 70 years of diplomatic relations

Updated 11 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM