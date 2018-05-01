MQM factions to hold joint press conference tomorrow, says Sattar

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (PIB faction) leader Dr Farooq Sattar. Photo: File

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (PIB faction) leader Dr Farooq Sattar said on Tuesday that both the rival factions of the party will hold a press conference at Tunki ground tomorrow.



Speaking to the press, Sattar announced that the party will hold a joint-rally at the ground and all of its members would contest elections on the party symbol of Kite.

"I don’t want to go in the rally as a guest actor, in the rally we should announce that we are united," he said. "I leave it to Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui to decide the date of the rally."

Dr Sattar sarcastically expressed his gratitude to the Pakistan Peoples' Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as because of him the party would be able to hold a joint-rally.

Taking a jibe at the PPP, he said that it’s not a rally when you have to bring people from Larkana.

The development is in reaction to the public gathering by the PPP at the stronghold of the MQM-Pakistan in the metropolis on Monday.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the rally came down hard on MQM by saying that his party will free Karachi from 'Mustaqil Qaumi Musibat', adding that Karachi's mandate was always hijacked by use of force.

"PPP is not the party of target killers or sector commanders. We didn't run the city's affairs on directions received from London," he said, adding that if the founder of MQM was considered wrong for his political stance, so should his associates.

"We were against the politics of MQM-founder from day one. How could those who couldn't be loyal to their leaders be loyal to you? They may have parted ways with him but they are still pursuing his political stance."

The PPP chairman appealed to the people of Karachi to vote for him. He claimed that his party had continued to work for the city's development even after its mandate was 'stolen'.