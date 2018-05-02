Relinking of Chashma nuclear plants begins

KARACHI: The Chashma Nuclear Power Plant has resumed supplying power to the national grid.



Chashma-III, which has a capacity of 340megawatts (MW), has been linked to the national grid, according to a Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission spokesman.

The spokesman added that Chashma-I and Chashma-II will be connected to the national grid around noon today.

A spokesman for the Power Division confirmed the electricity shortfall for today at 3,000MW.

Yesterday, 1,200MW of electricity disappeared from the national grid owing to tripping of power lines of the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC).

A spokesman had stated that the power plants affected by the tripping include plants one to four of the Chashma Nuclear Power Plant.

He added that three LNG plants — Haveli, Bhikki and Baloki — with a combined production capacity of 3,600 MW, were also not operating due to testing.

He had also added power distributors would be carrying out load-shedding to cater to the loss of electricity.