PTI's Naeem Bokhari suffers head injury after falling in London underground station

Imran Khan and Naeem Bokhari. Photo: File

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan's counsel Naeem Bokhari has suffered a head injury and multiple fractures after falling in London.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter to announce the news and said Bokhari is in stable condition.

Imran’s counsel fell on the platform of a London Underground station.

“This has resulted in an injury to the head, as well fractured ribs, His condition is stable,” he said.

Later during the day, Imran wished a speedy recovery to Bokhari.

The prominent lawyer and television host joined PTI in 2016. He represented the PTI chief in a high-profile disqualification case in the Supreme Court and also led the party's legal team in Panama Papers case against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

