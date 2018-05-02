Opposition rejects budget for FY18-19 in National Assembly session

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah on Thursday, May 2, 2018 rejected the fiscal year 2017-18 budget presented by the incumbent government. 2

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah on Thursday rejected the fiscal year 2018-19 budget presented by the incumbent government.

During a session of the assembly held in the federal capital today, Shah said that the government had no right to present a full year’s budget when its tenure was due to end on May 31.



"Budget allocation is serious business, you can't just present it to get it off your shoulders," he lamented.

"Things will take a turn for the worst if only one province is given preference and the government is not ready to address the deprivations of the smaller provinces," he told the Speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

He continued to say that the Pakistan Peoples Party wants to create a strong federation.



"The circumstances will worsen if the mandate is not respected," said Shah, stressing that nonpolitical mindsets should cease to exist.