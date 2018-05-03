MQM-P factions announce joint rally in Karachi on May 5

Can't connect right now! retry
KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's Bahadurabad and PIB factions on Wednesday announced holding a joint rally in Karachi's Liaquatabad area on May 5.

Speaking at a joint press conference at Bahadurabad office, Farooq Sattar said the two factions have decided to hold a joint rally at Tunki Ground in Liaquatabad.

On the occasion, Sattar was flanked by Bahadurabad faction members Kunwar Naveed, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Amir Khan.

Earlier, Sattar announced taking back his call for May 4 rally in a bid to hold a joint public gathering with the Bahadurabad group at the Tunki Ground.

The senior party leader arrived at the party's Bahadurabad office after the media briefing. He was welcomed by Faisal Subzwari and Amin-ul-Haq.

"There shouldn’t be two camps at the Tunki Ground. There should be a joint press conference. Let's start a new journey by not taking into account our past. We cant resolve our differences without Muhajir unity," he said.

Sattar said that 90 percent of the Pak Sarzameen Party members will come back into the party fold if MQM-Pakistan is able to hold a joint-rally.

"I am saying from last two days there shouldn't be two gatherings. It shouldn't be the case that we have invited Farooq Sattar in our gathering," he said.

Both the factions of the party has announced to hold public gatherings in reaction to a rally by the Pakistan Peoples Party at the stronghold of the MQM-P in the metropolis on Monday.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the rally came down hard on the party by saying that his party will free Karachi from 'Mustaqil Qaumi Musibat', adding that Karachi's mandate was always hijacked by use of force.

"PPP is not the party of target killers or sector commanders. We didn't run the city's affairs on directions received from London," he said, adding that if the founder of MQM was considered wrong for his political stance, so should his associates.

