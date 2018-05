KARACHI: Sindh's chief minister visited numerous areas of the metropolis Wednesday night, observing various under-construction projects and concluding his late-night tour with dinner at a famed restaurant.

Murad Ali Shah, the chief minister, went to Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Azizabad, and Liaquat Ali Khan Chowk and its surroundings, Geo News reported.

Shah was accompanied by Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro and politicians Saeed Ghani and Nasir Hussain Shah.