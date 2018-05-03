Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday May 03 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Sanaullah retracts misogynistic remarks, challenges PTI to evaluate itself

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday May 03, 2018

KARACHI: Rana Sanaullah, the law minister of Punjab currently under deep water over his misogynistic remarks that ignited fury both in social and traditional media, retracted his comments Wednesday night.

Speaking on a panel in Geo News' political talk show Aapas ki Baat: "I'm on record, I have taken my words back."

At the insistence of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) spokesperson — a co-panellist — to issue a public apology, Sanaullah addressed him and said: "Naeemul Haq sahab, I will say it again that I take my words back."

"But tell me something … these TV anchors who are partial to you [and the PTI], they make negative comments about us every day, from 7 PM to 11 PM.

"Why don't they take two days to talk about what they say about our families?

To which, the PTI's Naeemul Haq said he "strongly condemn(ed)" the issue, especially as the spokesperson for the party.

"I strongly condemn this regardless of which party the slanderers belong to.

"We cannot permit such things from our side — or even someone else's side — those comments, and, as you mentioned, for Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

"I was not aware that Amir Liaquat had made such kind of comments; regardless, I will make an inquiry in this regard.

"We will never accept such kind of language, and, in fact, no one should use such kind of language."

Comments

More From Pakistan:

UAE ambassador, COAS discuss UAE-Pakistan Assistance Programme projects: ISPR

UAE ambassador, COAS discuss UAE-Pakistan Assistance Programme projects: ISPR

Updated 4 minutes ago
MQM founder, five others placed on ECL in Imran Farooq murder case: sources

MQM founder, five others placed on ECL in Imran Farooq murder case: sources

 Updated 8 minutes ago
PTI, JI amicably part ways in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PTI, JI amicably part ways in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

 Updated 47 minutes ago
South Waziristan woman runs from pillar to post for 'missing' compensation

South Waziristan woman runs from pillar to post for 'missing' compensation

Updated an hour ago
Pakistani girl wins US State Department's 'Emerging Young Leaders' Award

Pakistani girl wins US State Department's 'Emerging Young Leaders' Award

 Updated 2 hours ago
Budget allocation for National Film Academy in Pakistan lauded

Budget allocation for National Film Academy in Pakistan lauded

 Updated 2 hours ago
12 injured as two groups clash in Kot Addu THQ Hospital

12 injured as two groups clash in Kot Addu THQ Hospital

 Updated 2 hours ago
Over 34 animals died at Peshawar zoo in three months: report

Over 34 animals died at Peshawar zoo in three months: report

 Updated 2 hours ago
New Islamabad airport opens after years of delays

New Islamabad airport opens after years of delays

 Updated 3 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM