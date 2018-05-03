Sanaullah retracts misogynistic remarks, challenges PTI to evaluate itself

KARACHI: Rana Sanaullah, the law minister of Punjab currently under deep water over his misogynistic remarks that ignited fury both in social and traditional media, retracted his comments Wednesday night.

Speaking on a panel in Geo News' political talk show Aapas ki Baat: "I'm on record, I have taken my words back."



At the insistence of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) spokesperson — a co-panellist — to issue a public apology, Sanaullah addressed him and said: "Naeemul Haq sahab, I will say it again that I take my words back."

"But tell me something … these TV anchors who are partial to you [and the PTI], they make negative comments about us every day, from 7 PM to 11 PM.

"Why don't they take two days to talk about what they say about our families?

To which, the PTI's Naeemul Haq said he "strongly condemn(ed)" the issue, especially as the spokesperson for the party.

"I strongly condemn this regardless of which party the slanderers belong to.

"We cannot permit such things from our side — or even someone else's side — those comments, and, as you mentioned, for Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

"I was not aware that Amir Liaquat had made such kind of comments; regardless, I will make an inquiry in this regard.

"We will never accept such kind of language, and, in fact, no one should use such kind of language."