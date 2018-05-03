150 attacks recorded against Pakistani journalists last year: media watchdog

Photo: Saba Nazar

Pakistani media watchdog Freedom Network has recorded over 150 cases of attacks and violations against media and its practitioners over the last year.



The report which takes into account findings of the Freedom Network Press Freedom Barometer 2018 over the course of May 1, 2017, to April 1, 2018, that at least 157 cases of attacks and violations were documented across all four provinces, Islamabad and tribal areas.

An average of about 15 cases of violations a month – one every second day — have been recorded, the report states.

It also added that the violations include the killing of journalists, abductions, kidnappings, physical attacks and injuries, arrests, threats and specific cases of harassment.

The report also states Islamabad as one of the most dangerous places for journalists with 35 per cent of the violations taking place in the capital city.

After Islamabad, other areas found dangerous for journalists are Punjab at the second worst with 17 per cent of violations (26 cases) followed closely by Sindh with 16 per cent (25 cases), Balochistan with 14 per cent (22 cases) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 10 per cent (16 cases). The Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) documented the least number of overall violations at 8 per cent of the total with 13 out of 157 cases.

The most targeted medium according to the report is television, with 85 cases recorded against journalists associated with it as compared to print, radio and internet.



The reports also pointed out that the state poses the most serious threat to media with 39 per cent of incidents, as compared to other actors such as militant groups, political parties, religious groups and criminals.

The report also noted a total of 20 cases of attacks on media houses.

In a report released by Reports Without Borders last month, Pakistan ranked at 139 among 180 countries with no difference in its position compared to the 2017 index.

