pakistan
Thursday May 03 2018
PTI, JI amicably part ways in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Thursday May 03, 2018

Photo: Geo News Screengrab

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) have amicably parted ways from their coalition of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

JI leaders Inayatullah Khan and Muzafar Said addressed a press conference in Peshawar today along with provincial chief minister Pervaiz Khattak to announce the decision.

PTI and JI had a coalition government in the province for the past five years. The JI had the local government and finance ministries in the alliance.

Last week, the JI had announced that they will be parting ways from the coalition after the restoration of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA).

“Today is a historic day,” KP Minister of Local Government Inayatullah Khan said.

“By parting ways on a friendly note, we have established a good political tradition,” he added.

Inayatullah and Muzafar Said, who served as the provincial finance minister, also announced that they have resigned from their posts following their party's decision to part ways from the coalition government.

Further, addressing the presser, Khattak said, “In 2019, FATA will be merged with KP.”

