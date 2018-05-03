UAE ambassador, COAS discuss UAE-Pakistan Assistance Programme projects: ISPR

UAE ambassador called on COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

During the meeting, the two dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interest and the UAE-Pakistan Assistance Programme (UPAP) projects under way in Pakistan, the military’s media wing said.

Earlier, according to an ISPR statement, the Turkish Chief of General Staff General Hulusi Akar met Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat to exchange ideas on security, regional affairs and bilateral military cooperation.

During the meeting, General Hulusi Akar lauded the professional capabilities of the Pakistan Army and acknowledged Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war against terrorism, the ISPR said.