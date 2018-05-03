NA passes resolution to rename QAU’s Abdus Salam Centre

Professor Dr Abdus Salam/File photo

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution seeking to rename Quaid-e-Azam University’s Abdus Salam Centre.

The National Centre for Physics at Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad was named after Professor Dr Abdus Salam last year, the renowned physicist who won Pakistan’s first Nobel Prize in sciences.

The resolution, presented by MNA Captain (retd) Safdar, stated that the department be renamed after “famous scientist Abu al Fatah Abdul Rahman Al-Khazini, who was the biggest name for Muslims in Physics”.

"The creation of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan was based on the Two-Nation Theory," the resolution read.

“The department should be renamed after Abu al Fatah Abdul Rahman Al-Khazini, so that the world can know that he followed in the footsteps of his teacher Al-Biruni to achieve amazing feats in the world of physics,” the resolution added.

In 2016, then prime minister Nawaz Sharif had approved renaming of the National Centre for Physics at Quaid-e-Azam University after Dr Abdus Salam, who won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1979.