Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday May 04 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Will take salary after all government employees are paid dues, vows chief justice

By
GEO NEWS

Friday May 04, 2018

CJP Justice Saqib Nisar. Photo: File 

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar vowed on Friday that from now on his salary should come after the payment of monthly dues to all government employees.

Heading a two-member bench hearing a case related to non-payment of salaries to government employees, the chief justice lamented that people are not paid even until the 24th of the month. 

Chief Justice Nisar stated that he will take his salary once a certificate is submitted in court that all employees have been paid.

The accountant general of Pakistan (AGP) informed the court that the past month the salaries were not paid in his department as he did not get the required budget. 

"Whatever the reason, salaries should be paid on time," the chief justice remarked, adding that whatever the problem is, it should be resolved.

The AGP and Finance Ministry assured the court of paying dues to all employees by today. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Inadequate services in Quetta become hindrance for firefighters

Inadequate services in Quetta become hindrance for firefighters

 Updated 16 minutes ago
Shehbaz Sharif and sons have corruption limited company: Imran

Shehbaz Sharif and sons have corruption limited company: Imran

Updated 31 minutes ago
Six labourers shot dead near Quetta

Six labourers shot dead near Quetta

 Updated 60 minutes ago
In the line of fire

In the line of fire

Updated 2 hours ago
International Firefighters Day

International Firefighters Day

Updated 2 hours ago
Student of Faisalabad university goes missing

Student of Faisalabad university goes missing

Updated 2 hours ago
ECP dismisses PM's remarks saying 'aliens' to hold upcoming elections

ECP dismisses PM's remarks saying 'aliens' to hold upcoming elections

Updated 2 hours ago
Those who should be punished are being acquitted: Nawaz

Those who should be punished are being acquitted: Nawaz

 Updated 2 hours ago
On their own: Karachi's firefighters face the heat with meagre resources

On their own: Karachi's firefighters face the heat with meagre resources

 Updated 3 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM