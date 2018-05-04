Overhaul of domestic cricket structure needed: Najam Sethi

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Najam Sethi. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman (PCB) Najam Sethi says he is looking into an overhaul of the domestic structure of cricket in Pakistan.



Speaking to Geo News on Friday, the chairman said regional cricket is important when it comes to preparing players and a plan is under way to pay a better stipend to first class players so that regions can keep producing good players.

A suggestion for the overhaul of domestic cricket has been put forward, he added.

According to the chairman, there have been suggestions to expand the number of teams from eight to 10 while some have recommended no changes take place at all.

Talking about team selection and the recent debate surrounding the exclusion of Fawad Alam from the national squad, Sethi said that he does not interfere in team selection.

For him, chief selector Inzamam is an expert when it comes to team selection and he has no issues with his decisions.

When asked what his thoughts were about the backlash the selection committee has been facing, the chairman said that those who have been criticising them had been a part of it at one point.

Nevertheless, he believes everyone is entitled to an opinion.

On the upcoming tour of Pakistan cricket team of England and Ireland, the chairman said he is looking forward to Pakistan's encounter against Ireland who will be applying their first ever test match.

However, the chairman was skeptical about the conditions in England saying that the Pakistani batsmen will face problems over there.