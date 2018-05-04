Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday May 04 2018
By
GEO NEWS

ECP dismisses PM's remarks saying 'aliens' to hold upcoming elections

By
GEO NEWS

Friday May 04, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) dismissed on Friday the prime minister's remarks that ‘aliens’ will conduct the upcoming elections, saying they are against the spirit of the Constitution and its mandate.

In a statement, the ECP said it is completely ready to hold the 2018 General Elections and is entirely independent when it comes to its legal and constitutional responsibilities.

An ECP spokesperson cautioned those holding high offices to refrain from making such statements, which are based on speculation and hearsay. 

Where is writ of Parliament, government, asks Nawaz

Former PM made the remarks while interacting with reporters inside the accountability court hearing corruption cases against him and his family

On Thursday, as per media reports, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had said that aliens will hold the next elections but even then the ruling party will take part in them. 

He had reportedly made the remarks while interacting with journalists during a dinner hosted by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq. 

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had also claimed earlier on Thursday that he is not contesting against the Pakistan Peoples Party or Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf but ‘outside beings’.

Interacting with reporters inside the accountability court hearing corruption cases against him, the three-time premier had said that the ‘outside beings’ are busy working on installing a Parliament of their choice.

The country is set to hold general elections in the last week of July after the present government completes its tenure on May 31. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Inadequate services in Quetta become hindrance for firefighters

Inadequate services in Quetta become hindrance for firefighters

 Updated 16 minutes ago
Shehbaz Sharif and sons have corruption limited company: Imran

Shehbaz Sharif and sons have corruption limited company: Imran

Updated 31 minutes ago
Six labourers shot dead near Quetta

Six labourers shot dead near Quetta

 Updated 60 minutes ago
In the line of fire

In the line of fire

Updated 2 hours ago
International Firefighters Day

International Firefighters Day

Updated 2 hours ago
Student of Faisalabad university goes missing

Student of Faisalabad university goes missing

Updated 2 hours ago
Those who should be punished are being acquitted: Nawaz

Those who should be punished are being acquitted: Nawaz

 Updated 2 hours ago
On their own: Karachi's firefighters face the heat with meagre resources

On their own: Karachi's firefighters face the heat with meagre resources

 Updated 3 hours ago
CJP to hear review petitions in Asghar Khan case on Monday

CJP to hear review petitions in Asghar Khan case on Monday

Updated 3 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM