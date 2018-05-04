Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday May 04 2018
By
Mohammad Irfanullah

Student of Faisalabad university goes missing

By
Mohammad Irfanullah

Friday May 04, 2018

University of Agriculture Faisalabad. Photo: File 

FAISALABAD: A student of University of Agriculture Faisalabad went missing when she left for home after attending her classes.

According to the police, Lal Krishan told them that his sister Basanti left the university on April 29 but did not reach home.

Krishan said he tried to reach his sister on her mobile phone but could not get through.

Following Krishan’s complaint, police filed a case of kidnapping against unidentified persons and started searching for the missing woman.

Basanti was doing masters in Zoology at the varsity.

Protests mount over rape, murder of Faisalabad university student

Outraged colleagues of the deceased protest inaction over the heinous incident

In March, a student of Government College University, Faisalabad went missing in a similar manner. Her father told the police that when they asked around eyewitnesses told them that they saw some people bundling her into a vehicle near the university.

However, a few days after she went missing, Abida’s tortured body was found in a canal. Initial post-mortem reports stated that the deceased was raped before being killed.

The National Commission for Human Rights took notice of the incidents while locals and the woman’s class fellows protested demanding arrest of the accused, but they remain at large.

According to the grieving family, Abida was a hardworking student and had recently won a laptop under the Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Inadequate services in Quetta become hindrance for firefighters

Inadequate services in Quetta become hindrance for firefighters

 Updated 16 minutes ago
Shehbaz Sharif and sons have corruption limited company: Imran

Shehbaz Sharif and sons have corruption limited company: Imran

Updated 31 minutes ago
Six labourers shot dead near Quetta

Six labourers shot dead near Quetta

 Updated 60 minutes ago
In the line of fire

In the line of fire

Updated 2 hours ago
International Firefighters Day

International Firefighters Day

Updated 2 hours ago
ECP dismisses PM's remarks saying 'aliens' to hold upcoming elections

ECP dismisses PM's remarks saying 'aliens' to hold upcoming elections

Updated 2 hours ago
Those who should be punished are being acquitted: Nawaz

Those who should be punished are being acquitted: Nawaz

 Updated 2 hours ago
On their own: Karachi's firefighters face the heat with meagre resources

On their own: Karachi's firefighters face the heat with meagre resources

 Updated 3 hours ago
CJP to hear review petitions in Asghar Khan case on Monday

CJP to hear review petitions in Asghar Khan case on Monday

Updated 3 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM