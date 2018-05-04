Student of Faisalabad university goes missing

University of Agriculture Faisalabad. Photo: File

FAISALABAD: A student of University of Agriculture Faisalabad went missing when she left for home after attending her classes.

According to the police, Lal Krishan told them that his sister Basanti left the university on April 29 but did not reach home.

Krishan said he tried to reach his sister on her mobile phone but could not get through.

Following Krishan’s complaint, police filed a case of kidnapping against unidentified persons and started searching for the missing woman.

Basanti was doing masters in Zoology at the varsity.

In March, a student of Government College University, Faisalabad went missing in a similar manner. Her father told the police that when they asked around eyewitnesses told them that they saw some people bundling her into a vehicle near the university.

However, a few days after she went missing, Abida’s tortured body was found in a canal. Initial post-mortem reports stated that the deceased was raped before being killed.

The National Commission for Human Rights took notice of the incidents while locals and the woman’s class fellows protested demanding arrest of the accused, but they remain at large.

According to the grieving family, Abida was a hardworking student and had recently won a laptop under the Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme.