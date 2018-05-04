Can't connect right now! retry
Friday May 04 2018
Six labourers shot dead near Quetta

Friday May 04, 2018

QUETTA: Six labourers working on a construction project were shot dead near Quetta, Levies officials said on Friday.

Unidentified gunmen opened fire at the labourers in Lajjay area southwest of Quetta, the officials said.

“The labourers were working on a construction project when they were fired at,” they added.

Levies personnel reached the site soon after and launched an investigation into the incident. 

No group has claimed responsibility for the killings, but Balochistan is home to a long-running insurgency.

Militants have previously targeted labourers from other provinces.

