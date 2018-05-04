Those who haven’t lost anything won’t understand our pain: Bilawal

QUETTA: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhtto said on Friday that those who have not lost anything will not understand his pain.



The PPP chairman was addressing the party rally in Quetta, where he said that his party cannot forget the blood of martyrs.

While criticising the political rivals, Bilawal said that Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif’s basic priority is to get power.

“Opponents say we do politics over dead,” said Bilawal, adding “they wound us, hurt us, then taunt us for crying.”

He said that his party will continue to raise its voice until implementation on the National Action Plan is completed.

The PPP always takes everyone forward with it, said Bilawal, lamenting that they don't get due share of the National Finance Commission Award.

"They keep us underprivileged, then come here to ridicule our condition," said Bilawal.

The PPP chairman said that Pakistan will have to bring an end to militancy.

