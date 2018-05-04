Security forces recover large cache of arms from South Waziristan, Kohlu: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Friday under Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad recovered weapons and IEDs hidden underground in South Waziristan's area of Ladha Makeen, informed ISPR.



RPG-7, rockets, rifles, pistol, grenade and anti-tank mines were recovered in the operation conducted on a tip-off. In another operation on the same day in Balochistan's Kohlu district, the security personnel recovered rockets, landmines, mortar and other heavy weaponry.

On April 13, Security forces on Friday arrested six terrorists involved in targeting a team of polio workers and the police force from different areas of Balochistan.

In intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted in Chaman, Saryab and Pishin areas of Balochistan, as part of the countrywide Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, led to the arrest of terrorists who had targeted polio teams in Yaru Bazaar and the police force in Dera Murad Jamali.

According to the military's media wing, a cache of arms and ammunition including explosives, detonators, rockets, mines and improvised explosive device (IEDs) were recovered.