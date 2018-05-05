Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday May 05 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Four alleged terrorists associated with banned outfit apprehended in Karachi: CTD

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday May 05, 2018

KARACHI: Authorities apprehended four alleged terrorists belonging to a banned outfit Friday night during operations carried out here in various areas of the city, Geo News reported, citing a Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) official.

Identified as Kamran, Abdul Rauf, Kaiftan, and Irshad — with aliases Huzaifa, Abu Rizwan, Kifayat, and Zakariya, respectively — as per CTD in-charge Chaudhry Safdar, the four alleged terrorists were rounded up during raids conducted in SITE area and near University Road.

Safdar further noted that receipts of chanda (welfare funds) were recovered from the arrested suspects, who, according to authorities, have received terrorism-related training in Afghanistan.

Further investigation and questioning of the arrestees is now underway, he added.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

CJP takes suo motu notice of six labourers killed in Balochistan

CJP takes suo motu notice of six labourers killed in Balochistan

 Updated an hour ago
TransPeshawar CEO removed ‘for not completing BRT project on time’

TransPeshawar CEO removed ‘for not completing BRT project on time’

Updated 2 hours ago
Chaudhry Shujaat says Nawaz should clarify his ‘outer beings’ remark

Chaudhry Shujaat says Nawaz should clarify his ‘outer beings’ remark

 Updated 2 hours ago
Will not allow MQM to rule as they did before August 2016: Sindh CM

Will not allow MQM to rule as they did before August 2016: Sindh CM

 Updated 2 hours ago
Shehbaz advises Imran Khan to make amends with Nawaz Sharif

Shehbaz advises Imran Khan to make amends with Nawaz Sharif

Updated 2 hours ago
Military under Bajwa reaching out to India but New Delhi hostile: RUSI

Military under Bajwa reaching out to India but New Delhi hostile: RUSI

 Updated 3 hours ago
SC judge promises justice to transgender persons on friend’s murder case in Mansehra

SC judge promises justice to transgender persons on friend’s murder case in Mansehra

 Updated 3 hours ago
Politicians should have same respect as judges, generals: PM Abbasi

Politicians should have same respect as judges, generals: PM Abbasi

 Updated an hour ago
Imran's allegations over 2013 elections are baseless: Brigadier (retd) Ranjha

Imran's allegations over 2013 elections are baseless: Brigadier (retd) Ranjha

Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM