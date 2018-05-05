Four alleged terrorists associated with banned outfit apprehended in Karachi: CTD

KARACHI: Authorities apprehended four alleged terrorists belonging to a banned outfit Friday night during operations carried out here in various areas of the city, Geo News reported, citing a Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) official.

Identified as Kamran, Abdul Rauf, Kaiftan, and Irshad — with aliases Huzaifa, Abu Rizwan, Kifayat, and Zakariya, respectively — as per CTD in-charge Chaudhry Safdar, the four alleged terrorists were rounded up during raids conducted in SITE area and near University Road.



Safdar further noted that receipts of chanda (welfare funds) were recovered from the arrested suspects, who, according to authorities, have received terrorism-related training in Afghanistan.

Further investigation and questioning of the arrestees is now underway, he added.