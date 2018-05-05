MQM-Pakistan rally tonight will also be a protest, says Sattar

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan PIB chief Farooq Sattar said that the party rally, which will be held at Liaquatabad’s Tanki Ground tonight, will also be a protest against water and power shortage in Karachi.



While speaking to media outside the anti-terrorism court on Saturday, he said when Pakistan Peoples Party held its rally in Tanki Ground, the water tank of the area remained empty. “We will ensure that the tank gets full after our rally,” he said, adding that the city is undergoing water and power crisis.

The only way to counter hate is through balance and justice, he remarked, adding that he will urge the people to hold landowners in Sindh accountable.

"Our rally tonight is very important. We have united as one setting aside all our differences,” he said, adding that they have to work towards betterment and self-accountability in the party.

Sattar also criticised K-Electric, the city’s biggest power utility, for failing to provide relief to citizens in soaring temperatures. “KE must improve its plant in Karachi. If KE fails to improve its system then it will have to face protests.”

The water board and KE need to return on the correct path. “As soon as the gas supply resumed, Bin Qasim plant was closed down. The plant wouldn’t have closed if KE looked after it,” he said.

MQM-Pakistan is holding a rally in Liaquatabad’s Tanki Ground tonight, which party representatives claim is a response to PPP’s rally at the same venue.

The PPP rally also brought together both the factions of MQM-Pakistan—PIB and Bahadurabad— who will participate equally at the rally.

Amir Khan along with other party leaders visit the venue early Saturday morning to review the rally preparations. “PPP will get their reply today,” remarked Khan while speaking to media.

“Today, the people will let us if PPP will ever hold a rally at Tanki Ground or not,” he said. “The popularity of MQM has not decreased.”



'Will rid Karachi from Mustaqil Qaumi Musibat'

On April 29, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while addressing PPP rally in Karachi, had said: “Both, Imran Khan and the MQM founder, are a reflection of one another. Karachi was controlled by London in the past and now Imran plans to run the affairs of this city from [his residence in] Bani Gala."

He said that one leader would apologise through his speeches, while the other was habitual of making 'U-turns'.

Turning the barrel towards Muttahida Qaumi Movement, he said his party will free Karachi from 'Mustaqil Qaumi Musibat'. Bilawal said Karachi's mandate was always hijacked by use of force.

"PPP is not the party of target killers or sector commanders. We didn't run the city's affairs on directions received from London," he said, adding that if the founder of MQM was considered wrong for his political stance, so should his associates.

"We were against the politics of MQM-founder from day one. How could those who couldn't be loyal to their leaders be loyal to you? They may have parted ways with him but they are still pursuing his political stance."

The PPP chairperson appealed to the people of Karachi to vote for him. He claimed that his party had continued to work for the city's development even after its mandate was 'stolen'.

"We brought peace in the city by launching the Karachi Operation under Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah against terrorists and militant wings," said the PPP chief.