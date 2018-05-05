Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday May 05 2018
By
ANAli Naeem

Devotees reach Sehwan to commemorate Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s urs

By
ANAli Naeem

Saturday May 05, 2018

HYDERABAD: Thousands of visitors reached Sehwan Sharif to commemorate the 766th death anniversary of Sufi saint Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

The death anniversary would be observed over three days, starting Saturday.

The visitors come prepared to stay in the city throughout the urs, with some renting houses from locals while others carry tents with them for their sojourn.

This is the second such event in Sehwan after deadly explosion at the shrine, which claimed nearly 100 lives and injured many others on February 16, 2017. The victims were performing dhamaal, a ritual be devotees, when an explosion ripped through the shrine.

The shrine was closed for visitors following the incident, but activity on the premises restored after some time. Last year too the Sufi saint’s death anniversary was observed in the city.

Lal Shahbaz's urs (death anniversary commemoration) is held at Sehwan on the 18 of Shaaban, eighth month of the Muslim calendar. More than half a million pilgrims from all over Pakistan flock to the city. On each morning of the three-day feast, Sehwan is packed with pilgrims and devotees who sing and indulge in trance-like dance from early morning till night. Folk singers (mandali) from different regions of the country are also part of the event each year.

The shrine of Sufi saint Lal Shahbaz Qalandar welcomes all regardless of their religion. Lal Shahbaz Qalandar or ‘Laal Saeen’, as known to his followers, preached peace and tolerance.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

CJP takes suo motu notice of six labourers killed in Balochistan

CJP takes suo motu notice of six labourers killed in Balochistan

 Updated an hour ago
TransPeshawar CEO removed ‘for not completing BRT project on time’

TransPeshawar CEO removed ‘for not completing BRT project on time’

Updated 2 hours ago
Chaudhry Shujaat says Nawaz should clarify his ‘outer beings’ remark

Chaudhry Shujaat says Nawaz should clarify his ‘outer beings’ remark

 Updated 2 hours ago
Will not allow MQM to rule as they did before August 2016: Sindh CM

Will not allow MQM to rule as they did before August 2016: Sindh CM

 Updated 2 hours ago
Shehbaz advises Imran Khan to make amends with Nawaz Sharif

Shehbaz advises Imran Khan to make amends with Nawaz Sharif

Updated 2 hours ago
Military under Bajwa reaching out to India but New Delhi hostile: RUSI

Military under Bajwa reaching out to India but New Delhi hostile: RUSI

 Updated 3 hours ago
SC judge promises justice to transgender persons on friend’s murder case in Mansehra

SC judge promises justice to transgender persons on friend’s murder case in Mansehra

 Updated 3 hours ago
Politicians should have same respect as judges, generals: PM Abbasi

Politicians should have same respect as judges, generals: PM Abbasi

 Updated an hour ago
Imran's allegations over 2013 elections are baseless: Brigadier (retd) Ranjha

Imran's allegations over 2013 elections are baseless: Brigadier (retd) Ranjha

Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM