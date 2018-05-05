Devotees reach Sehwan to commemorate Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s urs

HYDERABAD: Thousands of visitors reached Sehwan Sharif to commemorate the 766th death anniversary of Sufi saint Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.



The death anniversary would be observed over three days, starting Saturday.

The visitors come prepared to stay in the city throughout the urs, with some renting houses from locals while others carry tents with them for their sojourn.

This is the second such event in Sehwan after deadly explosion at the shrine, which claimed nearly 100 lives and injured many others on February 16, 2017. The victims were performing dhamaal, a ritual be devotees, when an explosion ripped through the shrine.

The shrine was closed for visitors following the incident, but activity on the premises restored after some time. Last year too the Sufi saint’s death anniversary was observed in the city.

Lal Shahbaz's urs (death anniversary commemoration) is held at Sehwan on the 18 of Shaaban, eighth month of the Muslim calendar. More than half a million pilgrims from all over Pakistan flock to the city. On each morning of the three-day feast, Sehwan is packed with pilgrims and devotees who sing and indulge in trance-like dance from early morning till night. Folk singers (mandali) from different regions of the country are also part of the event each year.

The shrine of Sufi saint Lal Shahbaz Qalandar welcomes all regardless of their religion. Lal Shahbaz Qalandar or ‘Laal Saeen’, as known to his followers, preached peace and tolerance.