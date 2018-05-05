Mobile phone services to be restored in Wana after 10 years

Photo: File

TANK: Mobile phone services are set to be restored after a decade in South Waziristan Agency’s Wana, political administration officials said on Saturday.

The officials said the decision to restore cellular services in Wana after a meeting with government institutions.

“Within the next 10 to 12 days, cellular services will be restored in the area,” sources in the political administration said.

Tribal elders have demanded that cellular services be restored in other areas of the agency as well.

The tribal elders said they cannot contact their loved ones living in other parts of the country or abroad.

Ten years ago, mobile phone services were suspended in South Waziristan Agency over security fears.

Pakistan Army launched a strategic offensive military operation, Operation Rah-e-Nijat, against militants in South Waziristan Agency on June 19, 2009.

Security forces on Friday under Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad recovered weapons and IEDs hidden underground in South Waziristan's area of Ladha Makeen, the military's media wing, Inter Services Public Relations, said. RPG-7, rockets, rifles, pistol, grenade and anti-tank mines were recovered in the operation conducted on a tip-off.