pakistan
Saturday May 05 2018
GEO NEWS

Shehbaz advises Imran Khan to make amends with Nawaz Sharif

GEO NEWS

Saturday May 05, 2018

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif remarked on Saturday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan should make amends with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. 

Rebuffing Imran’s remarks that Shehbaz is more ‘dangerous’ than his brother Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz said: “Khan sahab, did you just find out that Nawaz is honest and innocent while I am dangerous.”

If Imran thinks that way about former prime minister Nawaz Sharif then he should make amends with Nawaz, he said while addressing an event in Khawaja Fareed University. “The dangerous man will continue working for the benefit of people," he remarked.

"I am a dangerous man I will continue building hospitals, roads, and universities. I am a dangerous man I will make Pakistan great again," he stressed.

Taking a dig at those demanding freedom for people of South Punjab, he said: “ People who are chanting slogans in favour of South Punjab are the ones who turned it into a desert during their tenures.”

Shehbaz also remarked that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government worked tremendously for power generation in the country. “We completed projects worth billions for power generation in the country,” he added.

“In 2013, there was no power in the country. If the light went, it wouldn't come. Electricity still goes but it comes back unlike before.”

Shehbaz also shared that 12 more universities will be built in Punjab. 

'Shehbaz, sons have corruption limited company'

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairperson Imran Khan claimed on Friday that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his sons have a 'corruption limited company'.

Shehbaz Sharif and sons have corruption limited company: Imran

PTI chief says Nawaz Sharif is mentally unstable; directs NAB to probe Zardari's palaces

"They have 56 companies. Shehbaz Sharif and sons give all contracts to their four construction companies. They operate together and have a corruption limited company," Khan told media after the anti-terrorism court acquitted him in the SSP Junejo attack case.

In response to a question, Imran said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif needs psychiatric help as he is mentally unstable.

“He [Nawaz] should get a checkup from a physiatrist after the statements he has been making. He is actually carrying out our election campaign when he says that voting for PTI is the same as voting for the Pakistan Army of the country’s judiciary. People are very happy from these institutions.”

The PTI chairman also questioned the use of Punjab's development fund. 

