Saturday May 05 2018
GEO NEWS

CJP takes suo motu notice of six labourers killed in Balochistan

GEO NEWS

Saturday May 05, 2018

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has taken suo motu notice of the killing of six labourers in Kharan district of Balochistan. Photo: file

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took on Saturday suo motu notice of the killing of six labourers in Kharan district of Balochistan. 

Moreover, notices have also been issued to chief secretary Balochistan and Inspector General of Police Balochistan in this regard.

The Supreme Court will hear the case at Quetta Registry on May 11.

On Friday, six labourers were shot dead in Kharan district. Levies personnel reached the site soon after and launched an investigation into the incident.

Bodies of slain Balochistan labourers to be laid to rest

Two brothers were among the six shot dead in Lajjay area, southwest of Quetta

Some of the labourers were working on a mobile tower while others were sleeping in tents when gunmen opened fire at them, reported AFP. There was no immediate claim of responsibility over the incident. 

Two of the six men, Amanat and Javed, were brothers, while others shot dead include Mohammad Shahzad, Muhammad Waqas, Fajhar Rafeeq and Mazhar Fareed.

The bodies of the labourers have been returned to their hometown in Okara for burial purposes.

Militants have repeatedly targeted labourers from Punjab and Sindh working in various parts of Balochistan. 

On May 13 last year, at least 10 people were killed and another was injured in two separate attacks in Balochistan near Gwadar, official sources said.

"All the labourers were shot at close range," said senior levies official Muhammad Zareef, adding that the shooters were travelling on a motorcycle.

Two labourers wounded in the shootings were taken to hospital where one of them died from his injuries, Zareef said.

Comments

