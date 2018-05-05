Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday May 05 2018
GEO NEWS

Nation of 200 million can’t be handed over to Imran, says Ahsan Iqbal

GEO NEWS

Saturday May 05, 2018

NAROWAL: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal hit out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman on Saturday, taking direct aim at opponent Imran Khan’s lack of experience in the government.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Narowal-Lahore Motorway Link Road at Narowal, the interior minister warned Imran not to indulge in games that he does not know how to play.

“Imran Khan, you don’t have any experience of [governance] so don’t play games that you don’t know how to play. Countries don’t progress through dharnas (sit-ins), they progress through peace and development,” he said.

Iqbal remarked that a nation of 200 million people could not be handed over to someone as inexperienced as Imran Khan.

“[Imran Khan] has turned Peshawar into ruins,” he continued.

Highlighting the ruling PML-N’s development policies, the interior minister pointed out that Pakistan has almost become self-sufficient in power generation.

This is what you call ‘change’, not standing on a container [delivering speeches], he remarked.

'Ahsan Iqbal can’t understand Imran’s politics with iqama in his pocket'

Reacting to the interior minister’s remarks, PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said Ahsan Iqbal cannot understand Imran Khan’s politics with an iqama in his pocket.

“The Sharifs imposed ‘darbaaris’ on the nation in the name of politics,” the PTI leader hit back, adding that the public did not want anything to do with their “experience”.

Imran Khan is the nation’s choice and the country’s future prime minister, Chaudhry added. 

