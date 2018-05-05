Constitution says country should be run through elected representatives: CJP

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar Saturday said the preamble of the Constitution says the country should be run through elected representatives.



Justice Nisar said so while addressing the closing session of a judicial conference in Islamabad. "This is the Constitution's command," he said, adding that they respect the legislature.

The chief justice said the judiciary was a guardian of the Constitution and its members had taken an oath to defend it at any cost.

"Judiciary will never violate its oath," he said, adding that the institution also had the basic responsibility of justice dispensation.

Justice Nisar further said that safeguarding basic rights of the people was also a top priority of the judiciary.

"We are a guardian of basic rights of the people and we will not allow anyone to usurp these rights," he said.

The chief justice said that bar councils could present their recommendations to Law and Justice Commission.

He announced formation of a committee to ensure implementation of the recommendations given in the judicial conference.

"Resolutions are adopted in Pakistan but the actual problem is of their implementation," he said, requesting Justice Asif Khosa to head the implementation committee.