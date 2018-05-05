Pakistan Army, Air Force conduct joint firepower exercise in Jhelum

Photo: File

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army and Air Force tested their joint conventional firepower capability in Central Command exercise at Jhelum firing ranges on Saturday, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).



Commander Central Command Lt General Azhar Saleh Abbasi briefed the audience about aims, objectives, and conduct of the exercise, the ISPR said in a statement.

The exercise marked the culmination of a process aimed at integrating all available firepower assets or sensors held with both Pakistan Army and Pakistan Air Force through an optimised near real time Sensor-Shooter Grid in a Network Assisted Environment.

Various concepts relating to integration of firepower assets like PAF, Artillery, Air Defence, SSG, Army Aviation, Infantry and Armour in support of offensive and defensive manoeuvres in a conventional war were practiced, perfected and validated during the exercise, the statement said.

Pakistan Army's Chief of General Staff (CGS) Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar witnessed the concluding event as chief guest, along with a large number of senior army and air force officers.

The CGS applauded efforts of all ranks in making the exercise professionally rewarding and reiterated requirement for continuous efforts to hone professional skills for the defence of motherland.

Lt Gen Akbar commended services of the personnel and congratulated them on successful conduct of the exercise.