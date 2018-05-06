Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday May 06 2018
GEO NEWS

CTD nabs three in connection with foreigner's murder in Karachi

GEO NEWS

Sunday May 06, 2018

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday apprehended three suspects allegedly involved in the killing of a foreign national in Karachi earlier this year, CTD sources informed Geo News.

On February 5, a Chinese national was shot dead by unknown assailants in a suspected targeted attack in Karachi's Defence locality.

The man, identified as Chen Zhu, 45, was in his car when he was attacked and suffered bullet wounds in the head, according to police.

A police statement released later confirmed that Zhu was the MD of Cosco Saeed Karachi Shipping Pvt Ltd.

The suspects, who were apprehended during a raid conducted in Hyderabad, have been transferred to Karachi, sources said.

Officials are likely to make the arrest of the suspects public on Monday, the sources added.

