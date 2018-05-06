Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday May 06 2018
Statements about ‘aliens’ dangerous for elections: JI chief

Sunday May 06, 2018

JI chief Senator Sirajul Haq. Photo: File 

KARACHI: Jamaati-e-Islami (JI) chief Senator Sirajul Haq said on Sunday that statements that ‘aliens’ will be overseeing the upcoming general elections are dangerous for the upcoming polls.

Speaking to the media, Haq said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif recently spoke of ‘aliens’ overseeing the next general elections while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan also said recently that the 2013 general elections were manipulated.

The JI chief said such statements will have a detrimental effect on the upcoming polls.

He claimed that the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal, revived recently, is not like the other political parties, adding that they will decide after the elections who their allies will be.

Haq said the Election Commission of Pakistan should safeguard the rights of voters, adding that previously the political agent (in tribal areas) acted like kings but now their unjust authority is being eroded.

Talking about the ongoing metro bus project work in Peshawar, Haq, whose party recently parted ways with the provincial government, said the project started with a delay and he hopes the public do not have to suffer longer.

The JI will hold the party’s youth convention at Bagh-e-Jinnah later today. 

