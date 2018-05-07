Body of minor domestic help recovered from PML-N member's house in Gujranwala

Chaudhry Muhammad Ismail Gujjar (L) and his three sons. Photo: Geo News

GUJRANWALA: The body of a minor domestic help has been recovered from the residence of a member of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Geo News reported, citing authorities.

The tortured body of sixteen-year-old Kainat's was found in the servant's quarter of Azad Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly member Chaudhry Muhammad Ismail Gujjar's house in Wapda Town early Monday morning.

Subsequently, the deceased’s father Salamat Masih filed a first information report (FIR) and named Gujjar’s daughter-in-law and three sons as accused in case.

The FIR further notes that rope marks were visible on the deceased's neck. Her body was later sent to the DHQ hospital for post-mortem.

The incidents of employers beating and torturing their domestic help, especially young girls, are frequently reported in the country.

In April last year, a 14-year-old maid, with visible torture marks on her body, was recovered from Lahore’s Muslim Town area. She alleged her employer and wife routinely beat her up.



Another infamous case was that of Tayyaba where a sessions judge and his wife were alleged to have tortured their minor maid. On April 17, the Islamabad High Court had announced a year-long sentence for suspended Additional District and Sessions Judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan and his wife Maheen Zafar for torturing their child maid.

The two were also fined Rs50,000 each for the crime of employing an underage (below 12 years of age) child. However, the verdict was suspended by the high court a week after it was announced. The suspended judge and his wife are currently out on bail.