Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Sunday Jan 28 2018
By
RARana Ansar

Gujranwala housemaid allegedly tortured by police over theft suspicion

By
RARana Ansar

Sunday Jan 28, 2018

GUJRANWALA: Police brutally thrashed a 16-year-old domestic worker after her employers reported robbery of 20 tolas gold and Rs0.3 million.

According to family of the beaten woman Aneesa, she was kept at the police station and thrashed by female personnel all night.

The family then took the girl to CPO House, where they protested and chanted slogans against personnel of Aroop police station.

Aneesa, a resident of Bambanwala, was working at the house of a person called Ikram, where a robbery incident occurred last week. Owners of the house registered a case against unidentified persons, but police took Aneesa as a suspect.

However, Aroop SHO Qaiser Abbas told Geo News, Aneesa was taken to the police station only for investigation. She was only probed in the presence of female personnel, the SHO added.

On the other hand, Civil Lines SP Mohammad Afzal ordered medical examination of Aneesa and investigation into the case.

Incidents of violence against domestic help are not uncommon in the country.

Last year, 20-year-old Munazza passed away after she was tortured by her employers.

Besides, the case of torture against minor Tayyaba still remains unresolved. Tayyaba was working at the house of an additional district and sessions judge where she was beaten. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Imran part of same parliament he cursed: Asfandyar Wali

Imran part of same parliament he cursed: Asfandyar Wali

 Updated an hour ago
Kohat medical student shot dead after rejecting marriage proposal

Kohat medical student shot dead after rejecting marriage proposal

 Updated an hour ago
Sindh to have food authority for check on eateries, shops

Sindh to have food authority for check on eateries, shops

 Updated 2 hours ago
CCTV video of Intezar Ahmed's killing emerges after two weeks

CCTV video of Intezar Ahmed's killing emerges after two weeks

 Updated 2 hours ago
Policeman martyred in Quetta firing

Policeman martyred in Quetta firing

Updated 5 hours ago
Imran self-appointed himself as judiciary representative: Rafique

Imran self-appointed himself as judiciary representative: Rafique

 Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
Op Radd-ul-Fasaad: Security forces recover weapons during Balochistan raids

Op Radd-ul-Fasaad: Security forces recover weapons during Balochistan raids

 Updated 5 hours ago
PML-N meeting under Nawaz mulls over political situation

PML-N meeting under Nawaz mulls over political situation

 Updated 5 hours ago
Rao Anwars of Punjab safe, names not placed on ECL: PAT chief

Rao Anwars of Punjab safe, names not placed on ECL: PAT chief

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM