Gujranwala housemaid allegedly tortured by police over theft suspicion

GUJRANWALA: Police brutally thrashed a 16-year-old domestic worker after her employers reported robbery of 20 tolas gold and Rs0.3 million.



According to family of the beaten woman Aneesa, she was kept at the police station and thrashed by female personnel all night.

The family then took the girl to CPO House, where they protested and chanted slogans against personnel of Aroop police station.

Aneesa, a resident of Bambanwala, was working at the house of a person called Ikram, where a robbery incident occurred last week. Owners of the house registered a case against unidentified persons, but police took Aneesa as a suspect.

However, Aroop SHO Qaiser Abbas told Geo News, Aneesa was taken to the police station only for investigation. She was only probed in the presence of female personnel, the SHO added.

On the other hand, Civil Lines SP Mohammad Afzal ordered medical examination of Aneesa and investigation into the case.

Incidents of violence against domestic help are not uncommon in the country.

Last year, 20-year-old Munazza passed away after she was tortured by her employers.

Besides, the case of torture against minor Tayyaba still remains unresolved. Tayyaba was working at the house of an additional district and sessions judge where she was beaten.