pakistan
Monday May 07 2018
GEO NEWS

Assassination attempt: Ahsan Iqbal was an easy target, says primary suspect

GEO NEWS

Monday May 07, 2018

Abid Hussain in custody after being arrested following the attack on Ahsan Iqbal. Photo: APP
 

NAROWAL: The primary suspect involved in the failed assassination attempt at Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Abid Hussain, reportedly said that Iqbal was an easy target and belonged to his area. 

The primary suspect was presented before an anti-terrorism court on Monday and was handed over to the police on a 10-day physical remand. 

It was reported that Abid had confessed to firing at the interior minister, saying he had bought the weapon used in the incident from a local after scraping together Rs15,000. 

Iqbal, who was shot in the arm Sunday evening during a rally in his constituency Narowal, is currently under treatment in Lahore.

Punjab Government Spokesperson Malik Ahmed said the attack is equivalent to an assault on the peace of the entire country. 

He added that in case of security negligence, the guilty person will not be spared. 

Investigation 

Punjab government forms JIT to probe attack on interior minister

Five-member JIT to include officials of ISI and IB; Services Hospital forms medical board to supervise minister's treatment

On the request of the district police officer, the provincial government formed a joint investigation team to probe the case.

The Punjab Police also appointed an investigating officer in the case, Mohammad Tariq, on Monday. 

Tariq, SHO of the Saddar Police Station in Narowal, produced the suspect before the Gujranwala anti-terrorism court today where his 10-day physical remand was approved.

An FIR, including terrorism charges, has already been registered at the Shah Gharib Police Station. 

Moreover, police claim to have arrested another suspect involved in the incident. Sources said Azeem and Abid had reached the site of the incident on a motorcycle much earlier after which Abid waited for the minister to arrive. 

Following the shooting, police personnel got a hold of Abid but Azeem had managed to escape.

Failed assassination bid: Ahsan Iqbal in 'satisfactory condition' at Lahore hospital

Doctors at Services Hospital decided not to remove bullet which entered interior minister's abdomen as it would be risky at this stage

A 30-bore pistol with nine bullets in it was recovered from the arrested suspect.

Abid’s sister informed the media later that she has no idea why he would do such a thing, adding that Abid had left the home without informing anyone of his plans

Moreover, SHO Shah Gharib Police Station has been suspended for providing inadequate security arrangements to the interior minister.

