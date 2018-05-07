Ahsan Iqbal's condition 'satisfactory' after failed assassination attempt

LAHORE: Pakistan's Minister of Interior Affairs Ahsan Iqbal, who survived an assassination attempt, is now in a satisfactory condition, hospital authorities and his son told Geo News.



Iqbal, who was shot Sunday evening during a rally in his constituency Narowal, was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Services Hospital after completion of operations.

"My father is now out of danger," Ahmed Iqbal, the minister's son, told Geo News. However, Iqbal "will be kept [under observation] in the ICU for 24 hours", the son added, voicing his appeal to people to pray for his father's health and speedy recovery.



The minister underwent two operations — one aimed at removing the bullet from Iqbal's lower torso and the other to mend his broken elbow bone. Iqbal had sustained a fracture after the bullet scraped his elbow and then hit his lower abdomen.

However, the bullet that entered Iqbal's abdomen — specifically, the lower part of his stomach — was not removed, as per the doctors' decision, for it was not harmful to him anymore and pulling it out at present could have proved to be risky.



"The decision to not remove the bullet was taken after consultation with medical professionals and senior doctors," Ahmed noted.

Meanwhile, a special five-member medical board was constituted at Services Hospital earlier today to review/re-examine Iqbal to propose further course of treatment.

According to a notification issued by the Office of the Principal at Services Hospital, the board comprises heads of Surgical Unit Prof Dr Mahmood Ayyaz and Prof Dr Waris, head of Medicine Department Prof Dr Sajid Nisar, and heads of Orthopedics Department Prof Dr Ali Raza Hashmi and Prof Dr Rana Muhammad Arshad.

Prime suspect, accomplice in custody: police

The prime suspect in the case, Abid Hussain, and his accomplice Azeem have been arrested.

Abid Hussain is the prime suspect in the attack on Ahsan Iqbal. Photo: Geo News screen grab 1

Abid, who is said to have shot at the interior minister from a distance of 15 yards as the latter entered his vehicle to leave the rally ground in tehsil Kanjrur, was arrested Sunday night.



Sources said that Azeem and Abid had reached the incident site in a motorcycle. However, Azeem had managed to escape after the incident and was arrested Monday morning.



A 30-bore pistol was recovered from the arrested Abid, DPO Kishwar had informed.



While confessing to his crime, Abid reportedly told police: "Ahsan Iqbal was my target. He belongs to my area. Iqbal was an easy target." He accepted that he had bought the gun for Rs15,000 from a person in his area.

Moreover, SHO and DSP of the Shah Gharib Police Station have been suspended for providing inadequate security arrangements to the interior minister.



Moreover, the police have registered the FIR of the incident at Shah Ghareeb Police Station.

