Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday May 07 2018
By
Web Desk

Kasur anti-judiciary rally: Two absconders arrested

By
Web Desk

Monday May 07, 2018

Photo: File

LAHORE: Two absconders who protested in Kasur against the judiciary at a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz rally have been arrested.

“Kasur Baitul Maal Chairperson Nasir Mehmood and Market Committee Chairperson Jameel Ahmed have been arrested,” Kasur District Police Officer Zahid Nawaz informed the Lahore High Court on Monday.

Nasir Mehmood and Jameel Ahmed had been absconding ever since the protest rally was held.

The Kasur DPO further informed the court that the names of the six accused, including MNA Waseem Akhtar and MPA Naeem Safdar, have been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The hearing was being held over a petition submitted by the president of Kasur district bar. The six accused, including the two lawmakers, were present in court today.

Kasur anti-judiciary rally: LHC orders names of six accused be put on ECL

Accused who would be placed on the list include an MPA, MNA

Rejecting the request of the accused's counsel to delay hearings for one week, the court adjourned the hearing till May 9.

During the last hearing on May 4, the court had ordered the names of the six accused, including MNA Waseem Akhtar and MPA Naeem Safdar, be placed on ECL.

On April 13, a protest rally was organised in Kasur wherein Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders also participated. The case against rally participants was filed on the grounds that they used inappropriate language against the judiciary and other state institutions.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi took strict notice of the protest and directed PML-N leader Sheikh Aftab to take disciplinary action against party members involved in the protest.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PM assures foreign investors of attractive opportunities in Pakistan

PM assures foreign investors of attractive opportunities in Pakistan

Updated 20 minutes ago
Dr Suleman Khan appointed new chief of Intelligence Bureau

Dr Suleman Khan appointed new chief of Intelligence Bureau

Updated 25 minutes ago
PPP, PTI workers face off over venue for May 12 rallies in Karachi

PPP, PTI workers face off over venue for May 12 rallies in Karachi

 Updated an hour ago
Viral video shows ‘influential’ person’s son hurling abuses after breaking the law

Viral video shows ‘influential’ person’s son hurling abuses after breaking the law

 Updated 2 hours ago
Senate passes resolution, condemning terror reign in IOK

Senate passes resolution, condemning terror reign in IOK

 Updated 47 minutes ago
Won't give anyone right to disrespect vote again, says Nawaz

Won't give anyone right to disrespect vote again, says Nawaz

Updated 9 minutes ago
Karachi load-shedding: NEPRA takes notice of faulty Bin Qasim plant

Karachi load-shedding: NEPRA takes notice of faulty Bin Qasim plant

Updated 3 hours ago
COAS commends Sindh Rangers for bringing peace to Karachi

COAS commends Sindh Rangers for bringing peace to Karachi

 Updated 3 hours ago
CJP performing duties of government, Imran says

CJP performing duties of government, Imran says

 Updated 49 minutes ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM