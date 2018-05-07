Kasur anti-judiciary rally: Two absconders arrested

Photo: File

LAHORE: Two absconders who protested in Kasur against the judiciary at a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz rally have been arrested.

“Kasur Baitul Maal Chairperson Nasir Mehmood and Market Committee Chairperson Jameel Ahmed have been arrested,” Kasur District Police Officer Zahid Nawaz informed the Lahore High Court on Monday.

Nasir Mehmood and Jameel Ahmed had been absconding ever since the protest rally was held.

The Kasur DPO further informed the court that the names of the six accused, including MNA Waseem Akhtar and MPA Naeem Safdar, have been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The hearing was being held over a petition submitted by the president of Kasur district bar. The six accused, including the two lawmakers, were present in court today.

Rejecting the request of the accused's counsel to delay hearings for one week, the court adjourned the hearing till May 9.

During the last hearing on May 4, the court had ordered the names of the six accused, including MNA Waseem Akhtar and MPA Naeem Safdar, be placed on ECL.

On April 13, a protest rally was organised in Kasur wherein Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders also participated. The case against rally participants was filed on the grounds that they used inappropriate language against the judiciary and other state institutions.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi took strict notice of the protest and directed PML-N leader Sheikh Aftab to take disciplinary action against party members involved in the protest.