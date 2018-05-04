Can't connect right now! retry
Friday May 04 2018
GEO NEWS

Kasur anti-judiciary rally: LHC orders names of six accused be put on ECL

GEO NEWS

Friday May 04, 2018

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court ordered names of six people, including two lawmakers, be placed on the Exit Control List for protesting in Kasur against the judiciary.

During a hearing on Friday, the court issued directive regarding six of the accused persons, including MNA Waseem Akhtar and MPA Naeem Safdar, and asked Kasur District Police Officer Zahid Nawaz about Kasur Baitul Maal Chairperson Nasir Mehmood and Market Committee Chairperson Jameel Ahmed.

To this, DPO the two accused have been absconding ever since the protest rally was held.

Court also direct the DPO to look into the case and check why clauses of the cybercrime bill were not included in the first information report (FIR) registered against the accused.

Two officials, PML-N officer-bearer suspended over Kasur anti-judiciary protest

Over 70 workers of PML-N, including some lawmakers, were booked in two separate cases for protesting against judiciary, state institutions

Directives were issued to forward the case to Federal Investigation Agency if it fell under the ambit of cybercrime law.

The hearing was held over petition submitted by the president of Kasur district bar.

Kasur Municipal Committee Chairperson Ayaz Khan and Vice Chairperson Ahmed Latif were also present at the court, where further proceeding over the case was adjourned to May 7.

On April 13, a protest rally was organised in Kasur wherein Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders also participated. The case against rally participants was filed on the grounds that they used inappropriate language against the judiciary and other state institutions.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi took strict notice of the protest and directed PML-N leader Sheikh Aftab to take disciplinary action against party members involved in the protest.

