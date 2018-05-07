JIT to probe attack on interior minister reconstituted hour after formation

LAHORE: The Punjab government reconstituted a joint investigation team (JIT) an hour after it was formed to probe the attack on Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal.



Iqbal, who was shot in the arm Sunday evening during a rally in his constituency Narowal, was shifted to a room from the Intensive Care Unit (IC) on Monday evening.

According to the second notification issued by the Punjab Home Department, a copy of which is available with Geo News, the new JIT will be convened by Additional Inspector General Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Muhammad Tahir.

An earlier notification issued by the provincial police department today had stated that the DIG Investigation Waqas Nazeer would head the five-member JIT.

The JIT will include SSP Gujranwala Khalid Bashir Cheema, Counter Terrorism Team Gujranwala SP Faisal Gulzar Awan and one official each of the Intelligence Bureau and Inter-Services Intelligence.

The Narowal district police officer had requested for the formation of a JIT in the case.

Medical board formed

Meanwhile, the Services Hospital where Iqbal is being treated has formed a five-member medical board to supervise the minister’s treatment.

Professor Doctor Mahmood Ayaz will head the board, which includes the heads of orthopedic units one and two, medicine and surgical unit.

Investigations

The suspect, Abid Hussain, who was caught by police immediately after the first shot, reportedly confessed to the crime, saying he had bought the weapon used in the incident from a local after scraping together Rs15,000.



An FIR, including terrorism charges, was registered at the Shah Gharib Police Station against the suspect.

Abid was produced before the Gujranwala anti-terrorism court today where his 10-day physical remand was approved.



The Punjab Police also appointed on Monday SHO of the Saddar Police Station in Narowal, Mohammad Tariq, an investigating officer in the case.

Moreover, police claim to have arrested another suspect involved in the incident. Sources said Azeem and Abid had reached the site of the incident on a motorcycle much earlier after which Abid waited for the minister to arrive.



A 30-bore pistol with nine bullets in it was recovered from the arrested suspect.



Moreover, SHO Shah Gharib Police Station has been suspended for providing inadequate security arrangements to the interior minister.

