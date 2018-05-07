PML-N govt has destroyed agriculture, claims Bilawal

MANDI BAHAUDDIN: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari slammed the opponent ruling party PML-N for “destroying the country’s agriculture” and leaving the farmers “poor and helpless.”



Addressing a PPP membership camp at Mandi Bahauddin on Monday, Bilawal highlighted his party’s policies that he said favoured the poor.

"PPP has always proved it is pro-farmers," he said, as he criticised the ruling party for neglecting the farmers' welfare.

"The poor are dying, how can [they] talk about progress? A country does not progress through big and expensive projects."

Both Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan are hungry for power, he added.

Prior to his address, Bilawal paid a visit to the shrine of Mohammad Nausha Ganj Bakhsh Qadri (ra) at Ranmal Sharif, Tehsil Phalia, where he offered fateha and laid floral wreath at the grave.