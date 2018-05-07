Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday May 07 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PML-N govt has destroyed agriculture, claims Bilawal

By
GEO NEWS

Monday May 07, 2018

MANDI BAHAUDDIN: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari slammed the opponent ruling party PML-N for “destroying the country’s agriculture” and leaving the farmers “poor and helpless.”

Addressing a PPP membership camp at Mandi Bahauddin on Monday, Bilawal highlighted his party’s policies that he said favoured the poor.

"PPP has always proved it is pro-farmers," he said, as he criticised the ruling party for neglecting the farmers' welfare.

"The poor are dying, how can [they] talk about progress? A country does not progress through big and expensive projects."

Both Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan are hungry for power, he added.

Prior to his address, Bilawal paid a visit to the shrine of Mohammad Nausha Ganj Bakhsh Qadri (ra) at Ranmal Sharif, Tehsil Phalia, where he offered fateha and laid floral wreath at the grave.

More From Pakistan:

PM assures foreign investors of attractive opportunities in Pakistan

PM assures foreign investors of attractive opportunities in Pakistan

Updated 19 minutes ago
Dr Suleman Khan appointed new chief of Intelligence Bureau

Dr Suleman Khan appointed new chief of Intelligence Bureau

Updated 24 minutes ago
PPP, PTI workers face off over venue for May 12 rallies in Karachi

PPP, PTI workers face off over venue for May 12 rallies in Karachi

 Updated an hour ago
Viral video shows ‘influential’ person’s son hurling abuses after breaking the law

Viral video shows ‘influential’ person’s son hurling abuses after breaking the law

 Updated 2 hours ago
Senate passes resolution, condemning terror reign in IOK

Senate passes resolution, condemning terror reign in IOK

 Updated 46 minutes ago
Won't give anyone right to disrespect vote again, says Nawaz

Won't give anyone right to disrespect vote again, says Nawaz

Updated 8 minutes ago
Karachi load-shedding: NEPRA takes notice of faulty Bin Qasim plant

Karachi load-shedding: NEPRA takes notice of faulty Bin Qasim plant

Updated 3 hours ago
COAS commends Sindh Rangers for bringing peace to Karachi

COAS commends Sindh Rangers for bringing peace to Karachi

 Updated 3 hours ago
CJP performing duties of government, Imran says

CJP performing duties of government, Imran says

 Updated 48 minutes ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM