Karachiites likely to experience drop in nighttime temperature: PMD

Commuters pictured on MA Jinnah Road near Numaish Chowrangi in Karachi during strong winds. — AFP/File

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast on Sunday that Karachi’s weather is expected to remain dry and hot for the next 24 hours, with temperatures likely to drop at night.

In an advisory, the Met Office noted that Karachi's weather has begun to shift, with winds now blowing from the northeast after changing direction.

Karachi, which has been experiencing cool nights for a few days, the PMD said, ushered in the pre-winter weather pattern. Today, the meteorologists recorded a 24.3-degree Celsius minimum temperature, while forecasting it would go up to 35 degrees Celsius during the day.

It added that the humidity level was recorded at 78%.

Notably, there are fewer chances of rain in the months of October and November, while weather experts also said there is no possibility of downpours in Karachi.

Earlier, on October 6, rainfall in several areas of Karachi turned the weather pleasant and offered relief from the city’s hot conditions.

Heavy downpours were reported in Buffer Zone, Baldia Town, North Karachi, and Nazimabad, where residents enjoyed the respite from the heat. The rain was followed by a cool, refreshing breeze.