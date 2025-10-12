Sindh bans protests, sit-ins, public gathering under Section 144

Policemen stand guard in Karachi on February 8, 2024. — AFP

The Sindh government has announced a province-wide ban on protests, sit-ins, rallies, and public gatherings under Section 144 for a period of a month, citing security issues.

A notification was issued from the office of Sindh’s interior ministry on Sunday, stating that the ban on demonstrations and assembly of more than five people across the province was enforced at the request of Inspector General (IG) Sindh.

The notification stated that the ban would be effective from October 12 to November 12 for a month “in order to maintain a law and order situation and prevent miscreants from assembling in a manner prejudicial to public safety in the province.”

This announcement follows Section 144 being imposed in Rawalpindi three days earlier, ahead of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s Aqsa Million march, where protests and gatherings were banned for 14 days.

As per a notification issued by the Punjab Home Department, a ban has been imposed on gatherings, processions, and sit-ins under Section 144 to maintain law and order in the province.

The statement said the measure was taken after credible intelligence indicated an elevated risk of coordinated attacks targeting public gatherings, government installations, and law enforcement personnel.