Political leadership unite in condemning Afghan aggression

(From left to right) This collage shows PM Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz. — INP/AFP/NNI/Facebook/File

PM Shehbaz vows no compromise on defence, sovereignty.

President Zardari urges Afghan rulers to act against terrorists.

Leaders urge Kabul to ensure Afghan soil not used for terrorism.

Political leaders have strongly condemned Afghanistan's recent act of aggression along the border, praising the Pakistan armed forces for their resolute and timely response.

The neighbouring countries have been engaged in cross-border skirmishes triggered after Afghan forces opened unprovoked gunfire at several border points, including Angoor Adda, Bajaur, and Kurram, while attacks were also reported in Dir, Chitral, Baramcha, and other areas along the Durand Line.

Pakistani forces killed more than 200 Afghan Taliban and affiliated terrorists in self-defence action responding to an unprovoked overnight attack by the Taliban forces and India-backed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) alias Fitna al-Khawarij, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said earlier today.

The political leadership stated that the country's security institutions had once again proved their commitment to defending national sovereignty and protecting citizens against any external threat.

Lawmakers and party leaders also paid tribute to the sacrifices of 23 Pakistan Army soldiers, acknowledging their unwavering courage and dedication in safeguarding the nation's frontiers.

They reiterated that the entire nation stood united behind its armed forces, whose professionalism and resolve serve as a source of pride and reassurance for the people of Pakistan.

The political leadership urged the Taliban rulers in Afghanistan to ensure that Afghan soil is not used by any group or individual to carry out terrorism against Pakistan.

The leaders also called on the Afghan rulers to act with restraint and responsibility in the greater interest of regional peace and stability.

'IAG should take action against terrorist elements'

President Asif Ali Zardari reaffirmed that Pakistan remains firmly committed to safeguarding its national interests, regional sovereignty, and security.

President Zardari urged the Interim Afghan Government to take concrete and verifiable action against anti-Pakistan terrorist elements operating from the Afghan soil. He emphasised that the terror menace of the Khawarij and other terror groups sponsored by India remains the greatest threat to regional peace and stability.

The president expressed the hope that the Interim Afghan Government will prevent its soil from being used by Khawarij and India-backed terrorist elements against Pakistan, stressing that only joint and practical measures can guarantee enduring peace in the region.

No compromise on Pakistan's defence: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid a glowing tribute to the Pakistan Army for its effective and comprehensive response to Afghanistan’s recent provocations and for successfully targeting the hideouts of terrorists operating from Afghan soil and involved in attacks against Pakistan.

He also paid homage to the 23 security personnel who embraced martyrdom during the successful counter-terrorism operations.

The premier reaffirmed that there would be no compromise on Pakistan's defence, and every act of provocation would be met with a strong and effective response.

He further said that Pakistan had repeatedly shared information with Afghan authorities regarding the presence of terrorist elements such as "Fitna-e-Khawarij and Fitna-e-Hindustan", who are using Afghan territory to launch attacks against Pakistan.

He noted that certain elements within Afghanistan were supporting these terrorist organisations, urging the Afghan interim government to ensure that its soil is not used by any group or individual to carry out terrorism against Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz reiterated Pakistan's commitment to regional peace but made it clear that any attempt to undermine the country's security would be met with decisive action.

Sacrifices will always be remembered: Naqvi

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has paid rich tribute to the 23 brave sons of Pakistan who embraced martyrdom as a result of unprovoked firing by the Afghan Taliban and Indian-sponsored terrorists along the border areas.

In a strongly worded statement, the interior minister said the cowardly and unprovoked attacks targeting Pakistani security forces and civilians were a gross violation of international law and would not go unanswered.

He emphasised that Pakistan's valiant forces have once again demonstrated unmatched courage and professionalism in defending the nation's frontiers. "Their sacrifices will always be remembered as a symbol of national pride and unwavering patriotism."

"The enemies' nefarious designs have been crushed by the determination and bravery of our troops," he said.

Unprovoked aggression by Afghan forces: Bilawal

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep concern over the recent situation along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, calling upon the Afghan authorities to act with restraint and responsibility in the interest of regional peace.

"Unprovoked aggression by Afghan forces along our border poses a serious threat to regional peace and stability, while undermining collective efforts toward shared prosperity," the former foreign minister said.

He emphasised that Pakistan's armed forces have responded with resolve, restraint, and professionalism, reflecting Pakistan's enduring commitment to peace and stability while safeguarding every inch of national territory and protecting civilian lives.

Bilawal further urged the Taliban authorities in Kabul to take concrete and verifiable action against terrorist outfits operating from Afghan soil, warning that such groups threaten not only Pakistan but also the security and future of the entire region.

Effective and courageous response: Sanaullah

Advisor to PM on Political and Public Affairs Senator Rana Sanaullah Khan said that the Pakistan army has delivered a strong, effective, and courageous response to the recent aggression of the enemy and uplifted the pride of the nation by destroying several enemy posts and terrorists' hideouts across the border.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, he said that recent cross-border aggression originated from a neighbouring country where terrorist sanctuaries were operational. Despite repeated warnings, no corrective action was taken on the other side; rather, hostile elements persisted.

Sanaullah praised the strategic foresight and leadership of President Asif Ali Zardari, PM Shehbaz, and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir and described it as a significant chapter in the history of national defence and dignity.

Response could become far more severe: Tessori

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has said that Pakistan's recent cautious response serves as a clear message and a lesson for Afghanistan.

He said that if Afghanistan is under any illusion, Pakistan will demonstrate its mountain-like resolve to defend its territory, and those very mountains will come crashing down upon the Taliban.

Tessori expressed concern over Afghanistan's unprovoked actions, saying that Pakistan has so far targeted only a few objectives, but if the provocations continue, the response could become far more severe.

We must rise above political differences: Kundi

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi strongly condemned the unprovoked firing by Afghan forces, terming it a clear violation of Pakistan's sovereignty and a threat to regional stability.

"At this critical juncture, we must rise above political differences and stand united with our security institutions," he said.

The governor reaffirmed that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stand firmly alongside their valiant armed forces, offering them full support and solidarity.

Pakistan's borders sacred trust: CM Maryam

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif strongly condemned Afghanistan's unprovoked aggression against Pakistan and paid rich tribute to the Pakistan Army for its brave and timely response.

CM Maryam Nawaz emphasised that Pakistan's borders are a sacred trust, and their protection is the responsibility of every citizen.

"We want peace, but there will be no compromise on the integrity of Pakistan or the safety of its citizens," she concluded.

Terrorist attacks from Afghan soil are intolerable: CM Shah

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah condemned Afghan aggression and said that terrorist attacks from Afghan soil were intolerable.

He said that Pakistan had always tried to have good relations with its brotherly country, Afghanistan.

The chief minister said that provocations by Afghanistan were a threat to regional peace and stressed that the Afghan government should prevent terrorists from using its soil.

Terrorists to face iron-hand response: Malik

Federal Minister and ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Dr Musadik Malik warned that terrorists and their facilitators would face an "iron-hand", reaffirming that both the government and armed forces are fully committed to safeguarding Pakistan's sovereignty.

Malik emphasised that Pakistan would continue its mission to eliminate terrorism from all sources — internal or external — through coordinated civil-military efforts.

Siddiqui calls for elimination of terror sanctuaries

PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui urged the complete eradication of terrorist safe havens, calling for national unity behind the armed forces in their mission to protect every inch of Pakistan's soil.

Expressing concern over cross-border infiltration, Siddiqui said Pakistan had suffered for decades due to instability in Afghanistan.

He demanded decisive action to end the cycle of violence and warned that those showing sympathy or offering support to terrorist elements must be held accountable for betraying the nation's trust.

Sherry Rehman lauds Pakistan Army

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman strongly condemned unprovoked firing from the Afghan side of the border, saying Pakistan would not tolerate any form of aggression against its territory.

She asserted that Pakistan reserved the right to defend itself and praised the army for thwarting enemy designs and protecting national borders.

Tarar links Afghan aggression to FM's India visit

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar condemned Afghanistan's aggression, calling it a deliberate provocation timed with the Afghan foreign minister's official visit to India.

In a post on X, he said the Foreign Office had issued a clear and firm response, reaffirming Pakistan's right to self-defence.

Tarar described it as "deeply concerning" that the military action occurred while anti-Pakistan sentiments were being encouraged in India through "joint declarations". He said the timing raised serious questions about the motives behind the aggression, urging Kabul to act responsibly in the interest of regional peace.

India could never be a true friend of Afghanistan: Rehman

Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman called on the Afghan government to act responsibly in the wake of recent hostilities, stressing that both Pakistan and Afghanistan must move towards lasting peace.

He said that Pakistan had already suffered the loss of its brave soldiers and urged Kabul to ensure that Afghan soil is not used for terrorism against Pakistan.

He further cautioned the Afghan leadership that India could never be a true friend of Afghanistan, warning that New Delhi would celebrate, not support, Kabul in times of crisis.

The JI emir emphasised the need for immediate dialogue between the two neighbouring countries to restore stability and offered that his party was ready to play a constructive role in promoting peace and improving bilateral relations.