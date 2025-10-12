PM Shehbaz, Field Marshal Munir to embark on Saudi Arabia visit this month

Over 500 renowned companies' CEOs to take part in conference.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir are scheduled to embark on a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia from October 26, during which they will hold a key meeting with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.

This will mark their first visit to the kingdom since the signing of the historic defence treaty between the two brotherly nations in September in the Saudi capital, The News reported.

The leaders of the countries are expected to discuss the latest global situation, especially developments in Gaza.

They will also review the recent visits by top business delegations from the Kingdom to Pakistan and their talks.

Sources told The News here Saturday that Prime Minister Shehbaz and Field Marshal will be heading a big delegation of manufacturers, business, and trade leaders who will be there to attend an international conference on investment and economic affairs.

The CEOs of more than 500 renowned companies and leaders of several countries, global companies will be taking part in the conference.

The forum will provide an opportunity to share ideas and best practices, foster partnerships, and deal-making. The programme will feature the hallmarks of all Fortune live events: engaging content, impactful networking, meaningful takeaways, and the very best in curated activities, cuisine, and entertainment.

The agenda will include a discussion on shaping industries and workforces with generative AI infrastructure investments, building resilient, future-ready supply chains.

Aligning sustainability goals with business priorities, navigating geopolitical shifts and evolving global trade dynamics, uncovering emerging markets and new frontiers of economic growth, meeting global energy demands, and gaining trust and leading in an era of uncertainty.

The conference will continue for three days. Prime Minister Shehbaz will renew the invitation to the Crown Prince and Saudi Prime Minister Muhammed bin Salman to visit Pakistan.