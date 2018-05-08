PTI's Naeemul Haq warns persisting PPP aggression could breed tensions during elections

KARACHI: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) played dirty by submitting a request to hold their rally in the city's Hakeem Saeed Ground after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) did, the spokesperson for Imran Khan said Monday night.

"Persisting aggression by the PPP could breed similar tensions during the election season," PTI's Naeemul Haq warned, adding that the opposing party had announced their rally in Baldia Town for May 12.



The former president of the PTI's Sindh chapter said the PPP submitted its request to the deputy commissioner after the Imran Khan-led party made its announcement.

Nevertheless, "we have advised the PTI's local leadership to avoid tensions", he added.