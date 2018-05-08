Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday May 08 2018
GEO NEWS

PTI's Naeemul Haq warns persisting PPP aggression could breed tensions during elections

GEO NEWS

Tuesday May 08, 2018

KARACHI: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) played dirty by submitting a request to hold their rally in the city's Hakeem Saeed Ground after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) did, the spokesperson for Imran Khan said Monday night.

"Persisting aggression by the PPP could breed similar tensions during the election season," PTI's Naeemul Haq warned, adding that the opposing party had announced their rally in Baldia Town for May 12.

The former president of the PTI's Sindh chapter said the PPP submitted its request to the deputy commissioner after the Imran Khan-led party made its announcement.

Nevertheless, "we have advised the PTI's local leadership to avoid tensions", he added.

NA passes Transgender Persons Protection of Rights Bill 2018

 Updated 20 minutes ago
Training plane crashes in Lahore

 Updated 18 minutes ago
Karachi police arrest ‘influential person’s son’ for breaking law

Updated an hour ago
NAB chairman takes notice of Nawaz's alleged money laundering to India

 Updated an hour ago
PPP, PTI still at loggerheads over Karachi rally venue

 Updated an hour ago
Security official of US diplomat who ran over motorist in Islamabad arrested

 Updated 2 hours ago
Defected PML-N lawmakers from South Punjab decide to join PTI

Updated 3 hours ago
Supreme Court suspends Ishaq Dar's senatorship on interim basis

Updated 4 hours ago
PM directs authorities to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Iftar, Sehr

 Updated 4 hours ago
