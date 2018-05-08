Politics of terror, violence should end now: PTI's Vawda

KARACHI: The media affairs head for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Central chapter accompanied Sindh's home minister on his way to the city's Hakeem Saeed ground — that had turned into a scene of violence and aggression on Monday night — to hold a joint press conference.

Faisal Vawda, the PTI's media chief, underlined that the "politics of terror and violence should end now" and that he had travelled to the ground because his party workers were concerned.



"This was not out ego issue; we do not want to engage in 'dead body' politics," he said, adding that he had appealed to his party workers to remain peaceful and start dispersing.

"I have accompanied Sohail Anwar Siyal here to help maintain peace," Vawda commented.

Saying he wished for peace in Karachi to prevail, Vawda explained: "We can make this situation better together."



"The PPP leadership should come out and join us for 10 minutes. The problem can be resolved if they come out," he said.

"The PPP's provincial government should not have done this," he noted.