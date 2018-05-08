Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday May 08 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Politics of terror, violence should end now: PTI's Vawda

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday May 08, 2018

KARACHI: The media affairs head for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Central chapter accompanied Sindh's home minister on his way to the city's Hakeem Saeed ground — that had turned into a scene of violence and aggression on Monday night — to hold a joint press conference.

Faisal Vawda, the PTI's media chief, underlined that the "politics of terror and violence should end now" and that he had travelled to the ground because his party workers were concerned.

"This was not out ego issue; we do not want to engage in 'dead body' politics," he said, adding that he had appealed to his party workers to remain peaceful and start dispersing.

"I have accompanied Sohail Anwar Siyal here to help maintain peace," Vawda commented.

Saying he wished for peace in Karachi to prevail, Vawda explained: "We can make this situation better together."

"The PPP leadership should come out and join us for 10 minutes. The problem can be resolved if they come out," he said.

"The PPP's provincial government should not have done this," he noted.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

NA passes Transgender Persons Protection of Rights Bill 2018

NA passes Transgender Persons Protection of Rights Bill 2018

 Updated 19 minutes ago
Training plane crashes in Lahore

Training plane crashes in Lahore

 Updated 17 minutes ago
Karachi police arrest ‘influential person’s son’ for breaking law

Karachi police arrest ‘influential person’s son’ for breaking law

Updated an hour ago
NAB chairman takes notice of Nawaz's alleged money laundering to India

NAB chairman takes notice of Nawaz's alleged money laundering to India

 Updated an hour ago
PPP, PTI still at loggerheads over Karachi rally venue

PPP, PTI still at loggerheads over Karachi rally venue

 Updated an hour ago
Security official of US diplomat who ran over motorist in Islamabad arrested

Security official of US diplomat who ran over motorist in Islamabad arrested

 Updated 2 hours ago
Defected PML-N lawmakers from South Punjab decide to join PTI

Defected PML-N lawmakers from South Punjab decide to join PTI

Updated 3 hours ago
Supreme Court suspends Ishaq Dar's senatorship on interim basis

Supreme Court suspends Ishaq Dar's senatorship on interim basis

Updated 4 hours ago
PM directs authorities to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Iftar, Sehr

PM directs authorities to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Iftar, Sehr

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM