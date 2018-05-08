PM directs authorities to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Iftar, Sehr

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday directed authorities to ensure uninterrupted power supply at Iftar and Sehr times during the month of Ramazan.



According to sources, the premier is chairing an emergency meeting of Cabinet Committee on Energy on Tuesday to review the demand and supply of electricity in the country.

PM Abbasi has directed relevant authorities to ensure uninterrupted power supply at Iftar and Sehr times during the holy month, sources said.

“The cabinet committee is being apprised about the progress of power projects operational in the country and the availability of electricity during the month of Ramazan,” the sources added.

The sources further said a report on the unannounced and prolonged load-shedding in Karachi is also likely to be presented. “The sale of K-Electric to the Chinese will also be discussed.”

On Monday, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) took strict notice of Karachi’s persistent load-shedding woes, exacerbated by the non-functioning of K-Electric’s Bin Qasim power plant.



