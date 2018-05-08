Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday May 08 2018
By
Web Desk

PM directs authorities to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Iftar, Sehr

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 08, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday directed authorities to ensure uninterrupted power supply at Iftar and Sehr times during the month of Ramazan.

According to sources, the premier is chairing an emergency meeting of Cabinet Committee on Energy on Tuesday to review the demand and supply of electricity in the country.

PM Abbasi has directed relevant authorities to ensure uninterrupted power supply at Iftar and Sehr times during the holy month, sources said.

“The cabinet committee is being apprised about the progress of power projects operational in the country and the availability of electricity during the month of Ramazan,” the sources added.

The sources further said a report on the unannounced and prolonged load-shedding in Karachi is also likely to be presented. “The sale of K-Electric to the Chinese will also be discussed.”

On Monday, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) took strict notice of Karachi’s persistent load-shedding woes, exacerbated by the non-functioning of K-Electric’s Bin Qasim power plant.


Comments

More From Pakistan:

NA passes Transgender Persons Protection of Rights Bill 2018

NA passes Transgender Persons Protection of Rights Bill 2018

 Updated 18 minutes ago
Training plane crashes in Lahore

Training plane crashes in Lahore

 Updated 16 minutes ago
Karachi police arrest ‘influential person’s son’ for breaking law

Karachi police arrest ‘influential person’s son’ for breaking law

Updated an hour ago
NAB chairman takes notice of Nawaz's alleged money laundering to India

NAB chairman takes notice of Nawaz's alleged money laundering to India

 Updated an hour ago
PPP, PTI still at loggerheads over Karachi rally venue

PPP, PTI still at loggerheads over Karachi rally venue

 Updated an hour ago
Security official of US diplomat who ran over motorist in Islamabad arrested

Security official of US diplomat who ran over motorist in Islamabad arrested

 Updated 2 hours ago
Defected PML-N lawmakers from South Punjab decide to join PTI

Defected PML-N lawmakers from South Punjab decide to join PTI

Updated 3 hours ago
Supreme Court suspends Ishaq Dar's senatorship on interim basis

Supreme Court suspends Ishaq Dar's senatorship on interim basis

Updated 4 hours ago
Violence by PPP reflects their fear of PTI’s popularity in Sindh: Imran

Violence by PPP reflects their fear of PTI’s popularity in Sindh: Imran

Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM