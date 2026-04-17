Pakistan calls for swift restoration of Strait of Hormuz shipping at UN

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad addressing the General Assembly veto debate, on April 17, 2026. — X@PakistanUN_NY

Pakistan hosted Islamabad Talks for de-escalation.

Supports sovereignty of regional brotherly countries.

Engaging US and Iran for dialogue efforts.

Pakistan has called for the swift restoration of normal shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, warning at the United Nations that ongoing disruptions are impacting global trade, energy flows and vulnerable populations.

“Pakistan calls for the security of ships and crew members, and the swift and safe passage of civilian ships, and restoration of normal passage through the Strait,” Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said during the General Assembly veto debate.

In his statement, Pakistan’s permanent representative said the country remained “deeply concerned” over recent developments in the Middle East, stressing that the conflict “should never have happened” given its far-reaching consequences.

He noted that Pakistan had prioritised de-escalation and diplomacy from the outset, hosting the Islamabad Talks on April 11-12 as part of efforts to promote a ceasefire and long-term regional stability through the “Islamabad Process”.

Highlighting the economic fallout, the envoy said the situation in the Strait of Hormuz was adversely affecting countries worldwide, including Pakistan, with disruptions impacting energy supplies, fertilisers and essential commodities.

“The impact is felt not only in terms of energy flows but also in fertilisers and other essential commodities, thus affecting food security, cost of living and squeezing the livelihood of the most vulnerable,” he said.

He warned that continued military escalation would prolong suffering and extend economic hardship beyond the region, while a return to peace would benefit all stakeholders.

The ambassador also underscored Pakistan’s support for the sovereignty and security of regional states, expressing “continued and unwavering support and complete solidarity with the fraternal GCC countries”.

He added that Pakistan’s diplomatic engagement — including outreach to Washington, Tehran and key regional partners — aimed to facilitate dialogue and create conditions for meaningful negotiations.

Reaffirming Islamabad’s position, Ahmad said Pakistan would continue to play a constructive role in promoting dialogue, fostering understanding and supporting efforts towards lasting peace in the region.