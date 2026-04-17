Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi shifted to hospital last night: PTI chairman

Bushra Bibi, former first lady and wife of incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan, speaks in a video message, November 21, 2024. — Screengrab via X/PTIofficial

Gohar says expecting a briefing regarding Bushra's treatment.

"The earlier, the better," Gohar highlights urgency of demands.

Everyone concerned about Khan and Bushra's health: Gohar.

Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan and former first lady, was shifted to a hospital from prison, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said on Friday.

In a statement released on X, Gohar announced that the party had received information regarding the transfer of the incarcerated former prime minister Khan's wife to the medical facility, which took place last night.

The PTI chairman called for immediate access for the families of both the PTI founder and his wife, while renewing demands for the former premier to be moved to a hospital for urgent treatment.

Gohar said he had been informed late last night via a message that Bushra had been hospitalised and that he was expecting a briefing on her treatment. He added that he was awaiting further information while requesting that family members be granted permission to meet her.

Emphasising the urgency of the situation, he said that access to medical care and family visits were basic rights under the law. "Their health is too serious, and every Pakistani is deeply concerned," he added.

Later in the day, Bushra's family members including her daughter, son-in-law, and sister-in-law, were allowed to meet the incarcerated former first lady at Adiala Jail.

Her sister, Mariam Riaz Watto told Geo News that their family has been summoned to the hospital to meet Bushra, and her daughters are with her now. Watto further revealed that Bushra Bibi will undergo a surgery as part of her treatment.

The former first lady was arrested in January 2025 following her conviction in a case related to the misuse of authority and corruption involving Al-Qadir University.

Later in December 2025, a special court sentenced Khan and his wife Bushra to 17 years' imprisonment each in the Toshakhana-2 case involving under-priced purchase of luxury state gifts.

Meanwhile, Khan, 73, has been imprisoned at Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail since August 2023, facing multiple legal cases ranging from corruption to terrorism. His imprisonment has been a consistent point of contention between the PTI and the government, with the party frequently raising concerns regarding his access to medical care and family visits.

According to reports submitted to the Supreme Court by his legal team, including the court's amicus curiae Salman Safdar, the former prime minister has been diagnosed with central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO). The condition, which can lead to sudden or gradual vision loss, occurs when the main vein draining blood from the retina becomes blocked. It is often linked to cardiovascular risk factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes and heart disease.

Khan has complained of losing 85% of the vision in his right eye.

Medical records indicate that the PTI founder has undergone multiple eye procedures at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims), including the administration of anti-VEGF intravitreal injections to reduce retinal swelling. During these hospital visits, doctors have also performed broader health assessments, including cardiology tests, which have previously declared him medically stable.

The latest visit to hospital was in March when he underwent a third eye procedure at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims), where doctors declared his vision satisfactory following a detailed examination.

A medical board comprising five specialists — including experts in cardiology, ENT, and ophthalmology — also conducted a two-hour assessment of the PTI founder at Adiala jail, acting on instructions from the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

While the IHC recently directed the capital city’s chief commissioner to ensure a medical board is constituted to monitor his health, it has rejected petitions seeking his transfer to a private hospital.

The issue of access to the incarcerated leader remains sensitive as Information Minister Attaullah Tarar has confirmed that a blanket ban on meetings with the former prime minister has been in effect since December 2025.

It may be noted that the PTI had also recently announced a rally aimed at securing Imran Khan's release from jail this month (April) but postponed it in the wake of ongoing diplomatic engagements in the federal capital in the wake of United States and Iran peace process.