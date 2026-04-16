PM Shehbaz reaches Turkiye on third leg of his tri-nation trip

PM Shehbaz Sharif reaches Antalya, Turkiye, on April 16, 2026. — X/@PakPMO

PM Shehbaz reaches Antalya after concluding Riyadh, Doha visits.

PM to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum during visit: PMO.

PM also expected to hold meeting with Turkish President Erdogan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Turkiye’s Antalya on the third leg of his tri-nation tour after concluding visits to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Thursday.

The prime minister was received at the airport by Antalya Governor Hulusi Şahin. Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkiye Yousuf Junaid, and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

During his visit, PM Shehbaz is scheduled to attend the 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum, where he is expected to engage with global leaders.

The prime minister is also expected to hold a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Senior members of the Pakistani delegation accompanying the prime minister include Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi, and the prime minister’s spokesperson for international media, Mosharraf Zaidi.

PM concludes Qatar’s visit

PM Shehbaz, who arrived in Doha earlier today, held a warm and cordial meeting with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the PM Office said.

During their meeting held at the Amiri Diwan, both leaders discussed the latest regional and international developments, particularly in the Middle East.

At the outset, the emir welcomed the prime minister and his delegation, and expressed his deep appreciation for Pakistan’s pivotal role in supporting efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region and promote diplomatic dialogue in a manner that serves regional security and stability, the press release stated.

PM Shehbaz renewed his condemnation of the attacks against Qatar and other Gulf countries, while reaffirming Pakistan’s full solidarity and support for the leadership and the people of Qatar.

Both leaders underscored the importance of supporting de-escalation efforts and enhancing international coordination to ensure the security and stability of the region, particularly ensuring the maintenance of the smooth flow of energy supply chains.

The two leaders also reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to further develop them, especially in the fields of security, defence, and energy, in a manner that strengthens the partnership and opens new avenues for bilateral cooperation.

PM Shehbaz and the Qatari emir also held a one-on-one meeting, during which they exchanged views on current developments of mutual interest and emphasised the importance of continued coordination and consultation between the two countries, particularly in light of ongoing events and their implications for regional security and stability.

Following the meeting, the Qatari emir hosted a luncheon in honour of the prime minister and the accompanying delegation.

Earlier, upon arrival in Doha, a smartly turned-out contingent of the Qatari Armed Forces presented a guard of honour, underscoring the significance of the visit.

'Islamabad Talks'

The much-anticipated US-Iran talks in Islamabad, which ran from Saturday into early Sunday, were the first direct engagements between the two countries meeting in more than a decade and the highest-level discussions since Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The talks came just days after a ceasefire took effect on April 8, aimed at ending six weeks of fighting that had killed thousands across the Gulf, disrupted critical energy supplies and fuelled fears of a wider regional conflict.

Despite 21 hours of intense discussions, the two sides failed to reach a formal agreement. In the aftermath, the US military announced plans to impose a blockade on all maritime traffic entering and leaving Iranian ports and coastal areas, putting the fragile two-week ceasefire at risk.

A second round of talks is expected to be held in Islamabad before the ceasefire ends, with Trump saying it could take place within the next few days.